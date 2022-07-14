Gracie Oswald

Gracie Oswald

 Courtesy

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team went 1-1 in pool play at the USSSA National Championship on Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas.

Extreme dropped its first game 6-3 to the Fort Collins Stars - Durnil (Windsor, Colorado). Both teams scored three first-inning runs before Fort Collins scored three in the fourth to pull ahead.

Gracie Oswald was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Arianna Canseco drove home Extreme’s other run.

Cheyenne scored four runs in the fourth inning to lift it to a 7-2 win over the Wild (Winfield, Kansas) in its second game.

Jaylyn Christensen went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven. Trista Stehwien tallied a two-run triple.

Extreme (22-14-2) plays the Colorado Invasion (Arvada, Colorado) at 12:30 p.m. today.

