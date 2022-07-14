CLUB SOFTBALL: Extreme goes 1-1 at USSSA National Championship Jul 14, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gracie Oswald Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team went 1-1 in pool play at the USSSA National Championship on Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas.Extreme dropped its first game 6-3 to the Fort Collins Stars - Durnil (Windsor, Colorado). Both teams scored three first-inning runs before Fort Collins scored three in the fourth to pull ahead.Gracie Oswald was 2 for 3 with two RBI and Arianna Canseco drove home Extreme’s other run.Cheyenne scored four runs in the fourth inning to lift it to a 7-2 win over the Wild (Winfield, Kansas) in its second game.Jaylyn Christensen went the distance in the circle, allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out seven. Trista Stehwien tallied a two-run triple.Extreme (22-14-2) plays the Colorado Invasion (Arvada, Colorado) at 12:30 p.m. today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Aguilar has quickly emerged for Extreme Geyer wins Wyoming Open title Lew Lepore left indelible mark on Wyoming golf community Ben Geyer nears course record to take Wyoming Open lead Bretting takes the helm of LHS aquatics