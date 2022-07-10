CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team went 3-0 in pool play at the USSSA Mountain States Championship on Saturday in Loveland, Colorado. Extreme gave up just one run over the three games.
In its first contest, Lillian Vallejo tossed a no-hitter and struck out four batters as Extreme defeated Colorado Rebellion (Parker, Colorado) 9-0. Jaylyn Christensen was 1 for 2 with two RBI and Gianni Aguilar, and Emily Schlagel both drove in a run.
Christensen allowed one run on five hits in Cheyenne’s 2-1 win over Northern Colorado Sting (Wellington, Colorado). Extreme’s two runs came in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead, with an RBI double from Trista Stehwien and a sacrifice fly from Christensen.
Christensen allowed just two hits and struck out seven in Extreme’s 7-0 victory over the Colorado Banana Slugs in its third contest of the day.
Gracie Oswald and Christensen were both 2 for 3 with two-run home runs. Aguilar and Ariana Canseco both had one RBI.
Extreme earned a bye and starts bracket play at 11 a.m. today.
WYCO goes 1-2 in Loveland
CHEYENNE — The WYCO under-18 fastpitch softball team went 1-2 at the USSSA Mountain States Championship on Saturday.
WYCO defeated the North Denver Vikings 8-6 in its first game behind Brogan Allen’s three RBIs. Allen had a two-run home run in the third to push the lead to 6-1. Allie Robért had an RBI triple and Alyssa Albaugh drove home a run.
Both of WYCO’s losses came by one run.
WYCO dropped its second game 5-4 to the Fort Collins Stars on a walk-off. Allen pitched five innings, allowing zero earned runs on five hits. Aubrianna Garcia had an RBI triple. Marissa Moorehouse and Drue Mirich both had an RBI.
WYCO lost to the Denver Wildcats 8-7 in its third game. The Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the final frame to take control. Robért had a three-run triple in the top of the first to give Cheyenne a 6-0 lead. Cameron Moyte and Garcia both had an RBI.
WYCO plays the Blaze U18 (Berthoud, Colorado) at 8 a.m. today to start bracket play.