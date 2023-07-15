CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme 18U fast pitch club softball team picked up two wins on Friday, outscoring their opponents 27-4.
Extreme one its first contest of the day 14-1 against the Gillette Blue Jays thanks to a dominant hitting performance by McKenzie Millar. Millar went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on the day. Jaylyn Christiansen pitched all four innings for Extreme. She fanned nine batters and allowed just one hit.
Cheyenne rolled in its second game as well, picking up a 13-3 win over Matrix 18U. Caitline Caul went 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Ella Partow and Trista Stehwien both recorded home runs. Stehwien also had a single and three RBI.
Partow pitched four of the five innings, allowing seven hits and fanning three batters. Lilly Vallejo closed out the game, getting all three outs and allowing just one walk.
WYCO Post 6 drops two at Wyoming USA state tourney
CHEYENNE — The WYCO Post 6 fast pitch club softball team dropped both of its opening games at the Wyoming USA state tournament on Friday.
In its first game against Wyoming Havoc 18U, WYCO fell 12-0. It was undone by an eight-run second inning and a four-run third inning by the Wyoming Havoc. No members of WYCO Post 6 recorded hits. Marissa Moorhouse was the lone player to reach base on a walk.
WYCO managed to get two runs in the first inning against the Laramie Lightning, but were unable to score the rest of the game. The Lightning scored all 12 of their runs in the final four innings of the game.
Izzy Kelly went 2-for-3 with two doubles during the game. Lillyan Hamilton had a home run and two RBI, and Alyvia Hardy had Post 6’s only other hit of the day.