CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme 18U fast pitch club softball team picked up two wins on Friday, outscoring their opponents 27-4.

Extreme one its first contest of the day 14-1 against the Gillette Blue Jays thanks to a dominant hitting performance by McKenzie Millar. Millar went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI on the day. Jaylyn Christiansen pitched all four innings for Extreme. She fanned nine batters and allowed just one hit.


