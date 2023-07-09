CHEYENNE – Runs were plentiful on Saturday for the Cheyenne Extreme fast pitch softball team. Cheyenne outscored its three opponents 23-2 en route to a 3-0 day.
Extreme kicked off the day with its closest game – a 4-1 win over Honor & Integrity Through Sports. Destiny Gonzales went a perfect 2-for-2 from the plate with a single and a double.
Taylor Morgan pitched all but two outs of the game, allowing just five hits and one earned run. She also had six strikeouts. Jaylyn Christensen came in for the final two outs of the game, all of which came via strikeout.
The bats got hot for Extreme in the second game, as the team picked up a 7-1 win over Blue Jay’s 18U. Morgan finished the game with two singles and one RBI while going a perfect 2-for-2 from the plate. Christensen went 3-for-2 with a double, as well. Lilly Vallejo pitched all five innings, fanning six batters and allowing just three hits.
Cheyenne closed out the day with a 12-0 win over the Colorado Outlaws 18U in three innings. They outhit the Outlaws 10-2 in the contest as well. Gillette native Ella Partow stole the show for Extreme during the game. She went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI from the plate, and also pitched two shutout innings.
WYCO Post 6 drops three on Saturday
CHEYENNE – It was a rough outing for the WYCO Post 6 club softball team on Saturday. Post 6 struggled to get runs across the plate during their three-game set and were outscored 26-6.
Post 6 was shut out in its first game in a 9-0 loss to Colorado Prowl 18U. WYCO managed to keep things relatively close through the first three innings, but gave up six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Rylee Stephenson and Averie Park were the only two members to record hits for the team during the game.
The second game against MMW Colorado went a bit better for Post 6, but a six-run inning in the top of the third put the game out of reach. Brogan Allen added a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. Alyssa Albaugh and Lillyan Hamilton both added doubles during the game, as well.
Post 6 lost its last game of the day 8-2 to 308 United. 308 United scored six runs in the first three innings to take a commanding lead in the game. Post 6 was held off the score sheet until the fourth inning, but were unable to mount a comeback.