CHEYENNE – Runs were plentiful on Saturday for the Cheyenne Extreme fast pitch softball team. Cheyenne outscored its three opponents 23-2 en route to a 3-0 day.

Extreme kicked off the day with its closest game – a 4-1 win over Honor & Integrity Through Sports. Destiny Gonzales went a perfect 2-for-2 from the plate with a single and a double.


