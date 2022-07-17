CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team went 1-2 Saturday at the USSSA national championship in Wichita, Kansas, but still secured a fourth-place finish after going 5-3 in the tournament.
Cheyenne lost its first game 13-0 to the Iowa Blitz and defeated the Kansas Renegades 1-0 in the second game on a walk-off double from Jaylyn Christensen that scored Trsita Stehwien. Christensen also pitched all six innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Stehwien was 2 for 3.
Extreme (26-16-2) lost to the Wild (Winfield, Kansas) 13-0 in its final game. Stehwien, Olivia Moorhead, and Lillian Vallejo registered the only hits in that contest.
WYCO goes 2-1 at Wyoming state tourney
CHEYENNE — The WYCO under-18 fastpitch softball team went 2-1 at the Wyoming USA state tournament Saturday in Gillette.
WYCO defeated Valor Valkyrie (Casper) in its first game 9-0. Brogan Allen was 3 for 4 with two RBI and Gracen Mount had a two-run double. Taylor Gebhart and Alyssa Albuagh combined to allow five hits.
WYCO lost its second game 15-13 to Wicked 307 (Gillette). Mount was 2 for 4 with five RBI, a double and a triple. Allie Robért was 2 for 4 with three RBI and Allen was 3 for 4 with two RBI.
Allen was 4 for 4 with two RBI and pitched five innings, allowing three hits and striking out six in a 12-0 win over the Gillette BlueJays. Jayden Gashler had a three-run triple and Taylor Gebhart was 2 for 2 with two RBI.