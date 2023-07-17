Lilly Vallejo
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fast pitch softball team went 2-1 and placed second at the Wyoming USA state tournament Sunday in Casper.
Cheyenne opened the day with a 9-5 win over Laramie. Ella Partlow went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Lilly Vallejo, Gracie Oswald and Aleah Brooks were wall 2-for-3. Brooks had a double.
Jaylyn Christensen pitched four innings of relief, striking out 11 and allowing just two hits.
The Extreme followed that with a 7-2 victory over Wyoming Havoc. Caitline Kaul went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Gracie Oswald had a home run and two RBI, while Aleah Brook’s lone hit was a home run.
Lauren O’Laughlin went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Partlow’s only hit was a double. Christensen fanned 10 batters across six innings.
Cody topped Cheyenne 12-0 in the title game. Partlow and Taylor Morgan had the Extreme’s only hits.
Cheyenne finished the season 25-15-1.
