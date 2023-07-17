Lilly Vallejo

Lilly Vallejo

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fast pitch softball team went 2-1 and placed second at the Wyoming USA state tournament Sunday in Casper.

Cheyenne opened the day with a 9-5 win over Laramie. Ella Partlow went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Lilly Vallejo, Gracie Oswald and Aleah Brooks were wall 2-for-3. Brooks had a double.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus