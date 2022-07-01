CHEYENNE — A three-run walk-off home run gave American Freedom Gold an 11-8 win over the WYCO under-18 fastpitch softball team Thursday at the Colorado Sparkler in Denver.
Jayden Gashler was 2 for 3 with three RBI and Brogan Allen was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run. Lauren Lucas was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two doubles.
WYCO defeated the Valley Stompers (California) 5-4 in its second game of the day. Allen was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a solo shot and Taylor Gebhart was 1 for 3 with a three-run double which scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth. Allen allowed three earned runs on eight hits while fanning nine batters in the complete game effort.
Extreme goes 1-1 at Sparkler
CHEYENNE — Gracie Oswald was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run to help the Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fastpitch softball team to an 8-0 win over the CTX Batbusters (Roger, Texas) on Thursday at the Colorado Sparkler.
McKenzie Millar was 2 for 2 with three RBI and Gianni Aguilar and Lillian Vallejo each knocked in a run. Jaylyn Christensen went the distance in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out eight batters while walking one.
Cheyenne fell to Finches Aces (Flemington, New Jersey) 6-4 in its second game of the day.
Christensen was 2 for 2 with a two-run home run and Oswald and Aguilar both drove home a run.