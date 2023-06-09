Cam Moyte

Cam Moyte

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — The WYCO Post 6 fast pitch softball team split its opening two games of the Mountain Magic Tournament on Thursday in Steamboat, Colorado.

WYCO Post 6 picked up its first win of the summer season with a 9-4 win over TC Colorado 18A. Marissa Moorehouse pitched all five innings for Post 6, allowing just four runs and nine hits. Cam Moyte and Lauren Lucas both went 2-for-3 from the plate, as well. Moyte had a double and a single while Lucas notched two singles and two RBI.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus