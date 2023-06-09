CHEYENNE — The WYCO Post 6 fast pitch softball team split its opening two games of the Mountain Magic Tournament on Thursday in Steamboat, Colorado.
WYCO Post 6 picked up its first win of the summer season with a 9-4 win over TC Colorado 18A. Marissa Moorehouse pitched all five innings for Post 6, allowing just four runs and nine hits. Cam Moyte and Lauren Lucas both went 2-for-3 from the plate, as well. Moyte had a double and a single while Lucas notched two singles and two RBI.
Post 6’s second game didn’t go as well, as the team fell 5-3 to Regulatorz 18U in five innings. Lillyan Hamilton and Averie Park both went 2-for-2 on the day. Hamilton recorded a double and a triple and Park notched two singles. Alyssa Albaugh hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second.
Cheyenne Extreme drop two in Colorado
CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fast pitch softball team dropped its first two games of the Mountain Magic Tournament on Thursday in Steamboat, Colorado.
Extreme dropped game one to Slammers Untouchables-Hooters 5-4, after giving up three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Jaylyn Christensen went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. McKenzie Millar went 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBI, as well.
Extreme lost another close game in its second matchup of the day to MMW Colorado-Botos, falling 10-9 in five innings. Lilly Vallejo and Destiny Gonzales both had multi-hit performances for Extreme. Vallejo went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Gonzales also went 2-for 3 with two singles.