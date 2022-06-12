CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-18 girls fastpitch softball team went 2-0-1 at the Rise Above Showcase on Saturday in Colorado Springs.
The Cheyenne-based team beat Colorado Altitude-DePlante (9-3) and Impact Gold Colorado-Whitehurt (3-2) while tying Elite X (6-6).
WYCO trailed Impact Gold 2-1 heading into the top of the seventh inning. Aubrianna Garcia led off with a triple before being held up at third on Cameron Moyte’s fielder’s choice to first. Allie Robért scored Garcia with a ground out to second to knot the score 2-2.
Rylee Coates singled to right to score Moyte for a 3-2 lead.
Senior right-hander Janey Adair went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, striking out eight and scattering six hits. On the day, Adair allowed eight hits while fanning eight in 10 innings of work. Taylor Gebhart saw 7-2/3 innings in the circle, striking out four.
Drue Mirich went 4 for 8 at the plate with two doubles and two RBI. Garcia also had a double and three RBI.
WYCO won its pool, and faces the BC Outlaws to open bracket play at 9:45 a.m. today.
Extreme splits final pool games
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 girls fastpitch softball team went 2-2 on the final day of pool play at the Super Series on Saturday in Shawnee, Oklahoma.
Cheyenne opened the day with a 6-1 win over the Tulsa Shockers before falling to the Tahlequah Shock 9-0. The Lawton Assault topped the Extreme 12-1 before Cheyenne rebounded with a 10-4 win over the Amarillo Thunder.
Cheyenne placed fourth in its pool, and advanced to the quarterfinals. It opens bracket play against the Overland Park Rebels National at 8 a.m. today.
Gracie Oswald paced the Extreme’s offense by going 3 for 7 with a home run and four RBI. Ella Neider rapped a tripe and drove home two runs. Trista Stehwien and Destiny Gonzales both had two doubles. Stehwien also drove home two runs.
Lillian Vallejo and Jaylyn Christensen both fanned five hitters during their time in the pitcher’s circle. Christensen also scattered five hits across four innings.