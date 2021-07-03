CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia dropped two games at the Colorado Sparkler on Friday.
Extreme fell 3-2 to Bad to the Bone of West Jordan, Utah, and lost to Marucci Athletics of Peoria, Arizona, 9-5.
Janey Adair was 2 for 7 on the day with two RBI and a home run. Michaela Moorehouse went six innings in the circle, fanned seven batters and allowed one earned run against West Jordan. She also knocked in a run.
Cheyenne continues tournament play today.
WEST JORDAN 3, CHEYENNE 2
West Jordan……..010 011 — 3 4 0
Cheyenne………..110 000 — 2 9 3
West Jordan pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse, Galicia (6) and Naughton.
W: Unavailable. L: Moorehouse
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Naughton). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Adair).
PEORIA 9, CHEYENNE 5
Peoria………..100 140 3 — 9 14 1
Cheyenne……001 000 4 — 5 10 3
Peoria pitching: Walicke, Hildebrant (7) and Skaff. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia, Adair (6) and Naughton.
W: Walicke. L: Galicia.
2B: Peoria 2 (Skaff, Kim); Cheyenne 3 (Christensen, Galicia, Stehwien). HR: Peoria 3 (Hegland, Ireland and Hofman); Cheyenne 1 (Adair).