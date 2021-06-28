Cheyenne Extreme softball logo

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team fell to the Colorado Rockettes 4-0 during bracket play at the Mount Rushmore Classic on Sunday in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Junior pitcher Janey Adair was 2 for 2 at the plate with a walk. Ariana Galicia picked up Cheyenne’s only other hit.

Adair pitched a five-inning complete game in the circle, striking out five with scattering seven hits. She walked three.

COLORADO 4, CHEYENNE 0

Colorado…… 110  02  –  4  7  1

Cheyenne…… 000  00  –  0  3  0

Colorado pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Stehwien.

W: Unavailable. L: Adair (4-1).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus