CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team fell to the Colorado Rockettes 4-0 during bracket play at the Mount Rushmore Classic on Sunday in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Junior pitcher Janey Adair was 2 for 2 at the plate with a walk. Ariana Galicia picked up Cheyenne’s only other hit.
Adair pitched a five-inning complete game in the circle, striking out five with scattering seven hits. She walked three.
COLORADO 4, CHEYENNE 0
Colorado…… 110 02 – 4 7 1
Cheyenne…… 000 00 – 0 3 0
Colorado pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Stehwien.
W: Unavailable. L: Adair (4-1).