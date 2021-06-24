CHEYENNE – Unlike most softball teams, who have two or three pitchers they ride through the games they play in the summer, the Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 fastpitch squad has six different pitchers it trusts on the roster.
“I’ve been coaching for about 15 years now,” Head coach Adam Galicia said. “I’ve never had the luxury of having this many pitchers.”
This pitching staff includes five players who have earned first team all-state honors during the Wyoming High School Activities Association season as well as a sixth player who was a second team all-conference pick.
Senior Ariana Galicia and junior Janey Adair have been standouts for Extreme, and complement each other.
There have been games when Galicia starts and Adair finishes.
Galicia has been pitching for Extreme’s under-18 squad since she was in eighth grade.
According to Adam Galicia, his daughter has about six different style pitches she likes to throw. On the other hand, Adair has become Cheyenne’s fastball pitcher. Coach Galicia and Adair have been working on her throwing for spots and she has been working on her rise in her throw.
Being a standout hasn’t changed the way the girls look at the game.
“It just makes me want to keep working harder for the team,” Ariana Galicia said. “We just have to do our job that way we can be successful on the field.”
While Galicia and Adair are just two of the six pitchers Extreme has, the others include sophomore Jaylyn Christensen, senior Michaela Moorehouse, and juniors Brogan Allen, and Taylor Gebhart.
Adair has logged 30-2/3 in the pitcher’s circle this season, going 3-0 with 45 strikeouts and a 2.97 earned-run average. Galicia has pitched 24-2/3 innings, and sports a 5-0 record with 13 strikeouts and a 0.57 ERA. Moorehouse has completed 15-1/3 innings in the circle with a 3-2 mark and 13 punchouts and a 4.56 ERA. Gebhart, Christensen and Allen have all tallied three or fewer innings.
The hardest part of having six pitchers is finding the time for them all to be able to play because their club ball season was shortened because of the inaugural WHSAA season. Extreme is looking to playing between 35 and 40 games. It played 75-80 during a normal season.
Extreme’s second tournament of the summer was a collegiate showcase. It wasn’t about winning or losing, but it allowed many of the girls to be scouted by different colleges.
Three of the players got invitations to visit colleges that weekend, while Ariana Galicia has already signed with NCAA Division II Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.
“I’m excited,” Galicia said. “They are actually getting a new coach so I’m excited to see how it will go. I have high hopes.”
As Galicia moves up to play college level softball at the end of the summer, Adair will be in her final year with Extreme. She is excited to move into her senior year.
“A lot of our high schools relied on us for pitching,” Adair said. “Softball is really fun to play.”
Extreme has played 16 games so far this season, and gone 12-3-1. Cheyenne returns to action at the Mount Rushmore Classic on Saturday in Rapid City, South Dakota.