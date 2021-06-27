CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 went 2-1 on Saturday at the Mount Rushmore Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Extreme fell to South Dakota Legacy out of Rapid City 4-1 before defeating Dickinson Diamonds out of North Dakota 5-3 and Northern Colorado Sting 18U from Loveland 12-0.
Brogan Allen went 5 for 7 at the plate and drove in four runs. Taylor Klein hit a double and knocked in three runs on the day while eight different batters got a hit and seven produced at least one RBI against Loveland. Ariana Galicia went 3 for 5 and scored three runs.
Galicia, Janey Adair and Jaylyn Christensen each pitched complete games. Galicia took a loss but struck out six batters. Adair fanned 10 batters agains Dickinson and Christensen struck out six as both picked up wins in the circle.
Cheyenne starts bracket play today.
RAPID CITY 4, CHEYENNE 1
Rapid City………200 002 — 4 8 1
Cheyenne……….000 010 — 1 5 0
Rapid City pitching: Burke and Bagley. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Naughton.
W: Burke. L: Galicia.
2B: Rapid City 1 (Nelson).
CHEYENNE 5, DICKINSON 3
Dickinson……..200 10 — 3 6 1
Cheyenne…….311 0x — 5 9 0
Dickinson pitching: Decker, Jahner and Hopfauf. Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Neider.
W: Adair. L: Decker.
2B: Dickinson 2 (Fridley and Koffler); Cheyenne 1 (Klein). HR: Dickinson 1 (Hopfauf).
CHEYENNE 12, LOVELAND 0
Cheyenne……..622 2 — 12 11 1
Loveland………000 0 — 0 2 2
Cheyenne pitching: Christensen and Stehwien. Loveland pitching: Georgiou, Allen (2), Bay (3) and Georgia.
W: Christensen. L: Georgiou.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Stehwien).