CHEYENNE – Janey Adair picked up a win in the circle and struck out 15 batters over two games for the Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 softball team Thursday at the Colorado Sparkler in Westminster, Colorado.
Cheyenne defeated Cedar Hills, Texas, 6-5 and California Gold Alliance of Gardena, California, 4-3 in the second contest of the day.
Adair drove in three runs – all against Cedar Hills – including a two-run home run that tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. She also had an RBI double.
Trista Stehwien went 2 for 6 with three RBIs and a double on the day and knocked in the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth against Cedar Hills, scoring Ariana Galicia. Galicia, Brogan Allen and Jaylyn Christensen each drove in a run.
Extreme continues tournament play today at 2 p.m. against Bad to the Bone of West Jordan, Utah.
CHEYENNE 6, CEDAR HILLS 5
Cedar Hills………001 400 — 5 7 1
Cheyenne……….000 33x — 6 7 1
Cedar Hills pitching: Brown and Clark. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia, Adair (4) and Naughton.
W: Adair (5-1). L: Brown.
2B: Cedar Hills 4 (Cuddy, Klar, Brown, Hill); Cheyenne 2 (Adair, Stehwien). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Galicia). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Adair).
CHEYENNE 4, GARDENA 3
Cheyenne........000 130 0 — 4 5 1
Gardena………001 000 2 — 3 6 4
Gardena pitching: Jelenic, Roth (3) Shurtieff (6) and Ferris. Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Naughton.
W: Adair (5-1). L: Roth.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Allen); Gardena (Navarro). 3B: Gardena (Jelenic), HR: Gardena (Roth).