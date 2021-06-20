CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 fastpitch softball team went 3-0 on Saturday at the Razor City Showcase in Gillette.
Extreme beat Wicked 307 U-18 out of Gillette 7-1 in their first contest, topped Northern Colorado Sting from Loveland 6-0 and Wicked U-18 of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota 16-2 to cap the day.
Gracie Oswald was 5 for 8 at the plate, drove in five RBI and hit two home runs on the day. Brogan Allen was 5 for 9 with seven RBI, a triple and a homer.
Janey Adair, Ariana Galicia and Michaela Moorehouse all pitched complete games and picked up wins. Adair and Galicia both struck out eight batters.
Cheyenne wraps up tournament play at noon.
CHEYENNE 7, GILLETTE 1
Cheyenne……..401 11 — 7 11 0
Gillette…………000 01 — 1 2 1
Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Stehwien. Gillette pitching: Partlow, Kimberling and Lehto.
W: Adair (3-0). L: Partlow.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Stehwien, Wright). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Allen). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Oswald).
CHEYENNE 6, LOVELAND 0
Cheyenne…….002 400 — 6 9 0
Loveland……..000 000 — 0 4 1
Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Naughton. Loveland pitching: Jensen and Georgia.
W: Galicia (4-0). L: Jensen.
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Klien); Loveland 1 (Rojero). HR: Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Moorehouse).
CHEYENNE 16, ELLSWORTH 2
Cheyenne…….106 9 — 16 19 0
Ellsworth………..100 1 — 2 5 1
Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse and Naughton. Ellsworth pitching: McMahon, Arredondo (3), and Swanson.
W: Moorehouse (3-1). L: McMahon.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Allen, Stehwien, Wright). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Adair); Gillette 1 (Arredondo). HR: Cheyenne 2 (Christensen, Oswald).