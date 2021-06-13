CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team went 1-1-1 on the first day of the Iowa Western Showcase on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa.
Cheyenne dropped its first game to Fury Gold (8-0), split with the Topeka Queens (4-4) and beat the Brookings Outlaws (6-2).
Extreme (7-1-1) mustered just three hits against Fury Gold, which is from Omaha, Nebraska. Cheyenne outhit Topeka, but fell behind 3-0 in the first inning. The Extreme pushed four runs across in the fourth to take a 4-3 lead, but Topeka knotted the score in the home half of that frame.
Shortstop Taylor Klein was 2 for 2 with two RBIs against Topeka. Gracie Oswald also had a hit and an RBI.
The Extreme mustered just two hits against Brookings. The Outlaws were credited with four errors.
Cheyenne wraps up play at the college showcase against Advanced Fastpitch, the Quad City Angels and South Dakota Legacy today.
FURY 8, CHEYENNE 0
Fury…… 303 02 – 8 10 0
Cheyenne…… 000 0X – 0 3 1
Fury pitching: McMurtry and Hobza. Cheyenne pitching: Mi. Moorehouse and Neider.
W: McMurty. L: Mi. Moorhouse (2-1).
2B: Fury 1 (Welchert). 3B: Fury 1 (Patten).
CHEYENNE 4, TOPEKA 4
Cheyenne…… 000 40 – 4 4 1
Topeka…… 300 1X – 4 2 0
Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Naughton. Topeka pitching: Unavailable.
CHEYENNE 6, BROOKINGS 2
Brookings…… 000 11 – 2 4 4
Cheyenne…… 213 0X – 6 2 4
Brookings pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Stehwien.
W: Galicia (3-0). L: Unavailable.
Extreme-Wysocki splits at Mountain Magic
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Wysocki under-18 girls fastpitch softball team split its final games at the Mountain Magic tournament in Steamboat, Colorado.
Cheyenne beat the Rocky Mountain Rush-Long 20-9, but was eliminated from the tournament with an 11-1 loss to the Grand Junction Force.
Shortstop Gianni Aguilar was 3 for 3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs against Rocky Mountain. Right fielder Arianna Canseco was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs against Rocky Mountain. Catcher Kennady Stack and first baseman Destiny Gonzales both had two hits and drove home two runs. Stack and Gonzales both hit doubles.
Against Grand Junction, Stack had a pair of hits, while third baseman Aubrianna Garcia added another.
CHEYENNE 20, ROCKY MTN. 9 (4)
Cheyenne…… (13)32 2 – 20 14 1
Rocky Mountain…… 315 0 – 9 7 5
Rocky Mountain pitching: Vanderhoff, Hansen-Peterson (1) and Leonhardt. Cheyenne pitching: Ma. Moorehouse, Ramirez (3) and Stack.
W: Moorehouse. L: Vanderhoff.
2B: Cheyenne 4 (Stack, Gonzales, Aguilar, Hogelin); Rocky Mountain 3 (Knight 2, Hansen-Peterson). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Ramirez). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Canseco, Aguilar).
GRAND JUNCTION 11, CHEYENNE 1 (3)
Cheyenne…… 001 – 1 3 2
Grand Junction…… 641 – 11 9 1
Cheyenne pitching: Ma. Moorehouse, Vallejo (1), Ramirez (2) and Stack. Grand Junction pitching: Shihady and Porter.
W: Shihady. L: Ma. Moorhouse.
2B: Grand Junction 2 (Coleman, Porter). HR: Grand Junction 1 (Sturn).