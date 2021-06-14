CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team won one game and lost another to close a college showcase event Sunday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Cheyenne opened the day with a 13-2 to Advanced Fastpitch, and ended it with a 15-1 win over the Quad City Angels.
Sophomore catcher Trista Stehwien was 2 for 2 against Advanced, while junior Brogan Allen had a hit and drove home a run.
Senior catcher Alexis Naughton was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs against Quad City, while Allen was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.
Janey Adair was 2 for 3 with a triple. Jordyn Wright’s lone hit was a three-run triple. Jaylyn Christensen drove home two runs.
Cheyenne (8-2-1) played in the Razor City Invitational starting Friday in Gillette.
ADVANCED 13, CHEYENNE 2
Cheyenne…… 000 2 – 2 3 2
Advanced…… 373 X – 13 8 2
Cheyenne pitching: Christensen, Allen (1) and Neider. Advanced pitching: Unavailable.
W: Unavailable. L: Christensen (0-1).
2B: Advanced 1. 3B: Advanced 1
CHEYENNE 15, QUAD CITY 1
Cheyenne…… 740 40 – 15 14 1
Quad City…… 010 00 – 1 2 2
Cheyenne pitching: Gebhart, Adair (4) and Naughton. Quad City pitching: Unavailable.
W: Gebhart (1-0). L: Unavailable.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Naughton). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (Adair, Wright).