CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team won one game and lost another to close a college showcase event Sunday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Cheyenne opened the day with a 13-2 to Advanced Fastpitch, and ended it with a 15-1 win over the Quad City Angels.

Sophomore catcher Trista Stehwien was 2 for 2 against Advanced, while junior Brogan Allen had a hit and drove home a run.

Senior catcher Alexis Naughton was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs against Quad City, while Allen was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

Janey Adair was 2 for 3 with a triple. Jordyn Wright’s lone hit was a three-run triple. Jaylyn Christensen drove home two runs.

Cheyenne (8-2-1) played in the Razor City Invitational starting Friday in Gillette.

ADVANCED 13, CHEYENNE 2

Cheyenne…… 000  2  –  2  3  2

Advanced…… 373  X  – 13  8  2

Cheyenne pitching: Christensen, Allen (1) and Neider. Advanced pitching: Unavailable.

W: Unavailable. L: Christensen (0-1).

2B: Advanced 1. 3B: Advanced 1

CHEYENNE 15, QUAD CITY 1

Cheyenne…… 740  40  –  15  14  1

Quad City…… 010  00  –  1  2  2

Cheyenne pitching: Gebhart, Adair (4) and Naughton. Quad City pitching: Unavailable.

W: Gebhart (1-0). L: Unavailable.

2B: Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Naughton). 3B: Cheyenne 2 (Adair, Wright).

