CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team went 1-1 on the final day of the Razor City Showcase in Gillette to finish second in the tournament.
Extreme (12-3-1) started the day by holding off Crookston (Montana) Extreme 5-4 in the semifinals. Cheyenne fell to Belgrade, Montana, 11-7.
Extreme took a 2-0 lead on Crookston thanks to a two-run home run to center field from third baseman Brogan Allen. They extended their lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the third after a three-run home run from shortstop Taylor Klein.
Crookston added a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Sophomore Trista Stehwien was 2 for 3, while Gracie Oswald, Jordyn Wright and Michaela Moorehouse also delivered singles.
In the championship, Extreme loading the bases with two outs in the first inning on a dropped third strike. Left fielder Jaylyn Christensen put them ahead of Belgrade 3-1 with a triple to right field.
Cheyenne extended the lead to 5-1 on a two-run single by Stehwien in the second. Stehwien scored on Klein’s homer to center for a 7-1 advantage.
Belgrade pushed 10 runs across in the top of the seventh to take the 11-7 win. Extreme went down in order in the home half of the frame.
Klein and Christensen were both 2 for 3, while senior Ariana Galicia was 2 for 4. Wright and Moorehouse also had singles.
Extreme competes in the Mount Rushmore Classic starting Saturday in Rapid City, South Dakota.
CHEYENNE 5, CROOKSTON
Crookston…… 001 12 – 4 8 0
Cheyenne…… 203 0X – 5 7 2
Crookston pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia, Adair (5) and Naughton.
W: Galicia (5-0). L: Unavailable.
2B: Crookston 3 (Susott, Johnson, Wiggs). 3B: Crookston 1 (Davis). HR: Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Klein).
BELGRADE 11, CHEYENNE 7
Belgrade…… 100 000 10 – 11 12 1
Cheyenne…… 340 000 0 – 7 9 2
Belgrade pitching: Eaton and Osler. Cheyenne pitching: Adair, Mi. Moorehouse (6), Galicia (6) and Naughton and Neider (6).
W: Eaton. L: Mi. Moorehouse (3-2).
2B: Belgrade 3 (Eaton, Osler, Fortner). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Christensen). H: Belgrade 1 (Lewis); Cheyenne 1 (Klein).