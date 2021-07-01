CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team won two games at the Colorado Sparkler Wednesday morning in Arvada, Colorado.
Cheyenne (16-5-1) opened the tournament with a 13-5 win over the West Texas Fury of Abilene, Texas. It followed with a 13-1 win over Minors Gold of Beaumont, California.
Against West Texas, senior first baseman Ariana Galicia went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while junior Janey Adair was 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Junior Ella Neider went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while sophomores Jaylyn Christensen and Trista Stehwien were both 2 for 2. Stehwien also drove home a run.
Senior Michaela Moorehouse’s lone hit was an RBI double. She also worked 3-2/3 innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out four to pick up the win.
Against Minors Gold, senior catcher Alexis Naughton was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Stehwien was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Galicia, Christensen and Brogan Allen all had two hits each.
Adair’s lone hit was a two-run double. Moorehouse had a double and drove home two runs. Freshman Gracie Oswald also had a double.
Adair picked up a complete game pitching victory, striking out four and allowing just three hits.
Extreme closes pool play against the Cedar Hills (Texas) Firecrackers at 8 a.m. today.
CHEYENNE 13, WEST TEXAS 5
West Texas…… 000 5 – 5 4 3
Cheyenne…… 336 1 – 13 15 3
West Texas pitching: Moore and Duniven. Cheyenne pitching: Mi. Moorehouse, Christensen (4) and Stehwien and Neider (4) and Stehwien (4).
W: Mi. Moorehouse (4-2). L: Moore.
2B: West Texas 1 (Lee); Cheyenne 2 (Galicia, Mi. Moorehouse). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Adair).
CHEYENNE 13, BEAUMONT 1
Beaumont…… 000 10 – 1 3 1
Cheyenne…… 821 2X – 13 14 0
Beaumont pitching: Sanchez, Gastelum (1) and Navarrete and Unavailable (3). Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Naughton.
W: Adair (5-1). L: Sanchez.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Adair, Oswald, Moorehouse, Naughton). HR: Beaumont 1 (Forgerson); Cheyenne 1 (Stehwien).