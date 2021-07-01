CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 girls fastpitch softball team won two games at the Colorado Sparkler Wednesday morning in Arvada, Colorado.

Cheyenne (16-5-1) opened the tournament with a 13-5 win over the West Texas Fury of Abilene, Texas. It followed with a 13-1 win over Minors Gold of Beaumont, California.

Against West Texas, senior first baseman Ariana Galicia went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while junior Janey Adair was 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. Junior Ella Neider went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while sophomores Jaylyn Christensen and Trista Stehwien were both 2 for 2. Stehwien also drove home a run.

Senior Michaela Moorehouse’s lone hit was an RBI double. She also worked 3-2/3 innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out four to pick up the win.

Against Minors Gold, senior catcher Alexis Naughton was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Stehwien was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Galicia, Christensen and Brogan Allen all had two hits each.

Adair’s lone hit was a two-run double. Moorehouse had a double and drove home two runs. Freshman Gracie Oswald also had a double.

Adair picked up a complete game pitching victory, striking out four and allowing just three hits.

Extreme closes pool play against the Cedar Hills (Texas) Firecrackers at 8 a.m. today.

CHEYENNE 13, WEST TEXAS 5

West Texas…… 000 5 – 5 4 3

Cheyenne…… 336 1 – 13 15 3

West Texas pitching: Moore and Duniven. Cheyenne pitching: Mi. Moorehouse, Christensen (4) and Stehwien and Neider (4) and Stehwien (4).

W: Mi. Moorehouse (4-2). L: Moore.

2B: West Texas 1 (Lee); Cheyenne 2 (Galicia, Mi. Moorehouse). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Adair).

CHEYENNE 13, BEAUMONT 1

Beaumont…… 000 10 – 1 3 1

Cheyenne…… 821 2X – 13 14 0

Beaumont pitching: Sanchez, Gastelum (1) and Navarrete and Unavailable (3). Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Naughton.

W: Adair (5-1). L: Sanchez.

2B: Cheyenne 2 (Adair, Oswald, Moorehouse, Naughton). HR: Beaumont 1 (Forgerson); Cheyenne 1 (Stehwien).

