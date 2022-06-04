CHEYENNE — Despite scoring double-digit runs in its first two games Saturday, Cheyenne Extreme under-18 didn’t score runs in back-to-back innings in either contest.
That changed in Extreme’s third game of the day, when it plated four runs apiece in the third and fourth innings to pull away for an 11-2 win over Casper Crush during pool play at the Extreme Weekend tournament. Cheyenne went 3-0 in its pool.
The Extreme had five extra-base hits in the third and fourth innings, allowing it to put pressure on Casper with its baserunners.
“That’s always been a characteristic of our team and something we’ve stressed,” Extreme coach Adam Galicia said. “When we get baserunners, we like to put pressure on the defense … I’m very pleased with where we're getting to with that.”
A pair of triples from Trista Stehwien and Gracie Oswald helped Cheyenne get its bats going in the bottom of the third. Destiny Gonzales cleared the straightaway center field fence on the first pitch she saw, giving Cheyenne a 7-1 advantage on the next at-bat.
Brooke Lijewski responded with a solo home run for Casper, and Maria Walker followed by drawing a walk. However, Jaylyn Christensen ended the inning with the next 12 pitches, striking out the next three batters. She finished with 11 strikeouts behind the spin of her screwball.
“I was just really excited to come out and play in the nice weather,” Christensen said. “I had a lot of growing playing with (Cheyenne) East (over the spring), and I wanted to take that and use it to my advantage here. (My screwball) has gotten a lot better, and it breaks a lot more. I’ve been working on it a lot.”
Cheyenne’s next four runs came with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Haylee Harder reached second on a ground ball that hugged the third-base line and was scored on a Stehwien double that bounced off the warning track. The final two Cheyenne runs came on a Casper error.
“Everyone was really relaxed and went into the (batter’s) box thinking, ‘Don’t think, just do,’” Christensen said.
Stehwien was 2 for 2 with two RBI and three runs, and Ella Neider was 2 for 2 with two RBI. Oswald was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Christensen allowed two runs on three hits and also drove home two runs.
The Extreme start bracket play at 10:30 a.m. today at the Converse Softball Complex, where it'll look to continue to iron things out.
“We’re getting some stuff figured out about who can play where,” Galicia said. “We have some girls that can play multiple positions, so we’re starting to narrow that down. We’re just going to keep working hard through tomorrow and start fine-tuning that.”
Cheyenne 10
Broadway Bombers 4
CHEYENNE — Eight different batters notched a hit for the Extreme in a 10-4 victory over the Broadway Bombers Red squad (Scottsbluff, Nebraska).
Cheyenne used a six-run second inning that featured six singles to break the game open. Stehwien, Neider and Oswald each drove home two RBI. Lillian Vallejo allowed two runs on three hits in four innings of work.
Cheyenne 10
Gillette 0
CHEYENNE — Christensen pitched a no-hitter while fanning 12 batters and allowed just one walk in five innings to help lift the Extreme to a 10-0 win over the Gillette Blue Jays in its first game of the day.
The junior was also 3 for 3 at the plate with two triples, one double and seven RBI. Neider was 2 for 2 with a triple and three runs, and Stehwien was 2 for 2 with two runs.