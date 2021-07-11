CHEYENNE – Janey Adair pitched a no-hitter for the Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia under-18 softball team on Saturday in a 5-0 win over Northern Colorado Sting out of Severance, Colorado.
The victory was one of three for Cheyenne on the day, while Extreme defeated the Colorado Warriors from Westminster 7-1 and Aurora Twisters 10-1 to go 3-0 in pool play at the Mountain States tournament in Loveland, Colorado.
Adair also knocked in three runs on a triple against Westminster. Trista Stehwien went 3 for 8 with two RBI, a double and a triple on the day. Taylor Klein was 2-6 with four RBI. Ariana Galicia picked up a win in the circle and drove home two runs on the day. Taylor Gebhart also picked up a win in the circle.
Extreme starts bracket play today.
CHEYENNE 7, WESTMINSTER 1
Westminster…….000 01 — 1 3 3
Cheyenne……….102 13 — 7 8 1
Westminster pitching: Unavailable. Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Stevens.
W: Galicia (6-1).
2B: Westminster 1 (Stevens); Cheyenne 2 (Naughton, Stehwien). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Adair).
CHEYENNE 5, SEVERANCE 0
Severance……..000 000 — 0 0 2
Cheyenne………100 31x — 5 7 1
Severance pitching: Strang. Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Stehwien.
W: Adair (7-1). L: Strang.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Christensen, Klein). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Stehwien). HR: Cheyenne 1 (Allen)
CHEYENNE 10, AURORA 1
Aurora…………001 0 — 1 4 2
Cheyenne……..244 x — 10 8 1
Aurora pitching: Stepina. Cheyenne pitching: Gebhart and Neider.
W: Gebhart (2-0). L: Stepina.
2B: Aurora 1 (Stepina); Cheyenne 1 (Oswald). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Stehwien).