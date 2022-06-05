CHEYENNE – Consistency in the batter’s box is often hard to maintain.
However, throughout its six games during the Extreme Weekend tournament, the Cheyenne Extreme under-18 squad consistently found ways to get on base. It scored double-digit runs in five of those contests, including 10 in Sunday afternoon's championship game against Stampede Fastpitch out of Parker, Colorado. The Stampede are the No. 2-ranked team in the U18 Class B West Region.
Those bats lifted Cheyenne to a 10-4 victory to claim the title at its home tournament. The win kept Extreme undefeated on the weekend at 6-0.
“We’ve had a lot of big tournament wins in my time, but that one ranks up there,” Extreme coach Adam Galicia said. “It always comes down to who’s hottest when you’re going into bracket play, and every weekend it can be someone different. It's tough to maintain that consistency – especially on the offensive side.
“(The Stampede) are settled in. They’ve won three or four tournaments already, so we knew coming into this game we were going to need to be at the top of our game.”
It was the Extreme that settled in early, though. In the top of the first inning, Cheyenne saw six baserunners before the first out was recorded and quickly held a 3-0 advantage courtesy of a Gianni Aguilar RBI single to center field. The Stampede got out of the jam when Arianna Canseco grounded into a 5-3, bases loaded, double play.
“There’s a lot of aspects that go into a game that you have to iron out quick in order to find that level and get in a zone,” Galicia said. “And we got in a zone.”
Sofia Balasopoulov got the Stampede (45-8-2) on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the second, but Aguilar responded with a two-run home run that just cleared the center field fence. Aguilar finished 3 for 3 with four RBI.
“I just kept my head in it, stayed tough mentally, and kept my energy up,” Aguilar said. "I didn’t expect it to go over at first, I just connected the bat to the ball.”
The Stampede responded to three Extreme runs in the fourth – two coming on an error and another on a steal home by Ella Neider – with a solo home run off the bat of Sarah Dennison. It had runners on first and second with one out, but Jaylyn Chrstensen got out of the jam with a strikeout and a groundout.
Cheyenne capped its scoring in the top of the fifth when Canseco hit a solo blast to center field on the first pitch she saw and a single from Gracie Oswald scored Haley Loya.
Two runs were scored in the bottom of the fifth by the Stampede, who had the bases loaded with two outs, but Christensen secured the win with a strikeout.
It was a big bounce back from last weekend when Extreme (6-1-1) didn’t win any games and went scoreless in a loss.
“It was a pretty big difference from last weekend,” Aguilar said. "We just came together and we were playing for each other this weekend.”
Christensen allowed four earned runs on 10 hits while striking out six.
Cheyenne will look to carry its momentum with it into Oklahoma City next weekend, where it'll be competing in its first of three consecutive national-level tournaments.
"This lets the girls know that we can go and compete with these teams as long as we play our game," Galicia said.
Extreme 14
Broadway Bombers-Red 1
CHEYENNE — Lillian Vallejo was 2 for 2 with four RBI, a triple and an inside-the-park grand slam to lift the Extreme to a 14-1 win over the Broadway Bombers (Scottsbluff, Nebraska) in its second game of the day.
Vallejo also went the distance in the circle, allowing one earned run on five hits while striking out two. Aguilar was 2 for 2 with three RBI and two runs.