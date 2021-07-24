CHEYENNE – The under-18 Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia softball team made a small run in bracket play before losing in its third game of the day at the USSSA National Championships on Friday in Fort Walton, Florida.
Extreme defeated the Chaos from Rosco, Illinois, 8-0 in their first game of the day and beat the Midwest Menace from Collinsville, Illinois, 5-2 for their second win. Cheyenne’s tournament came to an end in a 4-2 loss to Newtown Rock from Hatboro, Pennsylvania.
Jaylyn Christensen went the distance in the circle against the Chaos, allowing no runs on one hit and striking out nine. She was also 3 for 5 at the plate throughout the day and drove home three runs.
Taylor Klein was 3 for 7 with five RBI and two doubles, including three in Extreme’s first game. Brogan Allen, Gracie Oswald, and Michaela Moorehouse each drove home two runs. Janey Adair went 1-1 in the circle on the day.
Cheyenne (30-11-1) finished the tournament 5-2.
CHEYENNE 8, ROSCO 0 (5)
Rosco……………000 00 — 0 1 0
Cheyenne……….620 0x — 8 9 0
Rosco pitching: Conklin, Covey (1) and White. Cheyenne pitching: Christensen and Naughton.
W: Christensen (3-1). L: Conklin.
2B: Cheyenne 3 (Christensen, Galicia, Oswald).
CHEYENNE 5, COLLINSVILLE 2 (4)
Cheyenne……….203 0 — 5 12 3
Collinsville………200 0 — 2 6 1
Cheyenne pitching: Moorehouse, Adair (3) and Naughton. Collinsville pitching: French and Travis.
W: Adair (8-3). L: French.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Klein); Collinsville 2 (Sawicki, French).
HATBORO 4, CHEYENNE 2 (5)
Cheyenne….…..000 20 — 2 4 2
Hatboro…….….000 4x — 4 6 0
Cheyenne pitching: Adair, Galicia (4) and Stehwien. Hatboro pitching: Pley and Romain.
W: Pley. L: Adair (8-3).
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Klein); Hatboro 1 (Binczak).