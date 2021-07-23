CHEYENNE — Ariana Galicia allowed zero runs and the Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia fastpitch softball team scored seven in the first inning on its way to an 8-0 victory over the Colorado Warriors out of Wesminster, Colorado, on Thursday.
The win moved Cheyenne to 2-2 at the USSSA National Championships in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, where the tournament started Tuesday.
Extreme finished with seven hits in the first inning, including a two-run double from Taylor Klein and a two-run single from Ella Neider.
Neider finished with three RBI and went 1 for 1 at the plate. Trista Stehwien, and Brogan Allen each drove in a run apiece. Galicia allowed two hits and fanned six batters over five innings.
CHEYENNE 8, WESTMINSTER 0
Cheyenne……….701 00 — 8 10 0
Westminster…….000 00 — 0 2 1
Cheyenne pitching: Galicia and Stehwien. Westminster pitching: Deshon and Stevens.
W: Galicia. L: Deshon.
2B: Cheyenne 2 (Allen, Klein).