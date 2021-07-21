CHEYENNE — The under-18 Cheyenne Extreme fastpitch softball team split its first games at the USSSA U-18 National Championships on Tuesday in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
Extreme lost its first game to the Mo-Co Rush of Arcola, Illinois, 5-1 and defeated the Oklahoma Drillers from Tulsa, Oklahoma, in their second contest 5-4.
Michaela Moorehouse went 1 for 1 on the day and drove home Brogan Allen for Extreme’s lone run against Arcola. She also drew two walks, scored two runs and pitched two innings of relief. Trista Stehwien and Alexis Naughton each had an RBI on the day.
Jaylyn Christensen picked up a win in the circle against the Drillers, allowing zero runs on no hits, .
Cheyenne plays the Central Wolfpack 18U from Bellwood, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. today.
ARCOLA 5, CHEYENNE 1 (4)
Arcola………..100 4 — 5 4 2
Cheyenne……..010 0 — 1 2 2
Arcola pitching: Hohlbauch, Davis (3) and Miller. Cheyenne pitching: Adair, Moorehouse (4) and Naughton.
W: Hohlbauch. L: Adair.
2B: Arcola 1 (Hohlbauch); Cheyenne 1 (Moorehouse).
CHEYENNE 5, TULSA 4 (5)
Cheyenne………120 02 — 5 6 1
Tulsa…………….202 0x — 4 6 1
Cheyenne pitching: Galicia, Christensen (4) and Neider. Tulsa pitching: Erne, Richardson (4), and Foor.
W: Galicia
2B: Cheyenne 1 (Christensen); Tulsa 3 (M. Robertson, Dolan, Aunko). HR: Tulsa 1 (Foor).