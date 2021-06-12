Cheyenne Extreme softball logo

CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme-Wysocki under-18 fastpitch softball team fell to 0-3 at the Mountain Magic tournament Friday in Steamboat, Colorado. Extreme suffered a 14-5 loss to Prodigy-Easton (Castle Rock, Colorado).

Prodigy Easton jumped out to an early 9-1 lead after the first inning, scoring all of its runs with two outs.

Marissa Moorehouse was 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI for Extreme. Kennady Stack, Arianna Canseco and Destiny Gonzales each drove in a run.

Cheyenne continues tournament play today.

CASTLE ROCK 14, CHEYENNE 5

Castle Rock………..901 4 — 14 9 0

Cheyenne……..104 0 — 5 7 0

Castle Rock pitching: Jenkins and With. Cheyenne pitching: Schlagel, Vallejo (1), Moorehouse (4) and Stack.

W: Jenkins. L: Schlagel.

2B: Castle Rock 2 (Zuckermandel, Long); Cheyenne 6 (Yniguez, Canseco, Hogelin, Stack, Gonzales, Moorehouse).  Castle Rock 1 (With).

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus