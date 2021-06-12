CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme-Wysocki under-18 fastpitch softball team fell to 0-3 at the Mountain Magic tournament Friday in Steamboat, Colorado. Extreme suffered a 14-5 loss to Prodigy-Easton (Castle Rock, Colorado).
Prodigy Easton jumped out to an early 9-1 lead after the first inning, scoring all of its runs with two outs.
Marissa Moorehouse was 2 for 2 at the plate with an RBI for Extreme. Kennady Stack, Arianna Canseco and Destiny Gonzales each drove in a run.
Cheyenne continues tournament play today.
CASTLE ROCK 14, CHEYENNE 5
Castle Rock………..901 4 — 14 9 0
Cheyenne……..104 0 — 5 7 0
Castle Rock pitching: Jenkins and With. Cheyenne pitching: Schlagel, Vallejo (1), Moorehouse (4) and Stack.
W: Jenkins. L: Schlagel.
2B: Castle Rock 2 (Zuckermandel, Long); Cheyenne 6 (Yniguez, Canseco, Hogelin, Stack, Gonzales, Moorehouse). Castle Rock 1 (With).