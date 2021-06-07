CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Extreme-Wysocki fought back from a four-run deficit to push its bracket play game past the time limit.
The under-18 fastpitch softball team’s second rally came up just short during an 8-7 loss to Fort Collins (Colorado) Stars-Durnil on the final day of the Extreme Weekend tournament.
“It was just about hard work,” Extreme coach Xia Wysocki said. “We know what we’ve got, and we’re confident in every single one of our players. We never give up.”
Fort Collins took a 3-0 lead in the opening inning. Sidney Loya hit a solo home run to center field, and Avalon Engstrom followed with a double. Engstrom scored on Thea Gage’s single. Gage stole third and then scored on a wild pitch.
Loya hit her second homer of the game in the third to put the Stars up 4-0.
Cheyenne’s rally started in the bottom of the frame. Marissa Moorehouse led off the inning with a bunt single to third base, and scored from second on Destiny Gonzales’ two-out home run to left field that trimmed Fort Collins’ lead to 4-2.
Extreme catcher Kennady Stack and pitcher Lillian Vallejo both drew one-out walks during the fourth inning. Stack scored on Haley Hogelin’s single up the middle to cut the lead to 4-3. Shortstop Gianni Aguilar knotted the score 4-4 with a two-out single to center that pushed Hogelin across.
“We were down the whole game, but we never got down on ourselves,” Extreme’s Emily Schlagel said. “We always thought we could come back, so we stayed positive.”
That positive attitude came in handy in the fifth inning when Fort Collins started with a runner on second thanks to the international tie-breaker rule, and scored four runs with just one out to take an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Arianna Canseco started the sixth on second base for Cheyenne, and scored on Schlagel’s two-run single to right, cutting the lead to 8-6. The Extreme loaded the bases with singles from second baseman Cameron Moyte and Stack. Hogelin drove Schlagel home with a single to third that cut the lead to 8-7.
Moorehouse ended the game by popping out to catcher Jayden Kelly in foul territory.
“I told the team we were going to make up the difference one hit at a time and one run at a time,” Wysocki said. “That’s what we did. We battled hard, but came up just a bit short.
FORT COLLINS 8, CHEYENNE 7
Fort Collins…… 301 08 – 7 9 0
Cheyenne…… 002 27 – 6 9 0
Fort Collins pitching: Loya and Kelly. Cheyenne pitching: Vallejo and Stack.
W: Loya. L: Vallejo.
2B: Fort Collins 2 (Engstrom, Dickinson, Kelly). HR: Fort Collins 2 (Loya); Cheyenne 1 (Gonzales).