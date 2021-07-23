CHEYENNE — The under-14 WYCO softball team went 6-0 at the state tournament last weekend in Gillette to win the Wyoming U-14 state championship.
WYCO defeated Wicked 307 from Gillette 15-14 in the championship game. They outscored their opponents 88-24 throughout the competitive side of the bracket.
The team includes Peyton Barrandey, Madison Birt, Aleah Brooks, Rein Coulson, Reagan Gebhart, Porcha Kammerman, Isabella Kelly, Bailey Martinez, Shiloh Rohde, Hannah Romero, Rylee Stephenson, Karson Tempel, and Isabelle Thomas.
WYCO 12s win state
The under-12 WYCO softball team battled through the losers bracket at the state softball tournament, only to fall to the Wyoming Mystics – a team with players from Buffalo and Sheridan – 9-8 in the championship game.
WYCO defeated Laramie Lightning 8-7 to advance to the championship, after Laramie sent WYCO to the loser’s bracket.
The U-12 roster is made up of Tayvin Aragon, Averi Barker, Chaney Birt, Ayden Coates, Libby Conder, Paityn Deselms, Jordan Erickson, Emma Frost, Taylor Hollibaugh, Corinne Mainwaring, ad Ivy Waszkiewicz.
WYCO 16s finish as state runners up
The under-16 WYCO softball team went 3-3 at the state tournament and placed at state runners-up last weekend, defeating the Laramie Lightning twice but losing to Wyoming Havoc of Gillette twice.
It opened the tournament with a 1-2 loss to Laramie, before winning two games in a row, but then suffered it's next loss.
Alyssa Albaugh, Kylie Ammons, Ashley Bunch, Rylee Coates, Lexi Grady, Jaylyn McMahon, Gracen Mount, Allie Robert, Chloe Ross, Ava Soule, Emme Spohr, Aundreya Sweeney, and Gabby Yocum make up the U-16 roster.