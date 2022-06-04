CHEYENNE — Staying disciplined at the plate translated to easy runs for WYCO under-18 on Saturday morning.
WYCO drew nine walks in the first two innings, and the only baserunner it had that didn’t come from a walk in those two frames was Allie Robért, who reached on a single.
WYCO turned the easy bases into a 7-0 lead after the second, before securing a 13-8 win over the Fort Collins Stars. It was WYCO’s first game of pool play at the Extreme Weekend tournament. It finished the day 2-1.
“We were incredibly disciplined,” WYCO coach Carrie Barker said. “The girls want to hit, and we are a good hitting team, so it was really great for them to stay disciplined and not swing at pitches that were above their heads or in the dirt. I think that was crucial to get those seven runs.”
Fort Collins answered in the bottom of the third with a five-run frame after batting through its lineup, but WYCO countered in the top of the fourth with six hits and six runs, including two two-run home runs. The first came off Janey Adair’s bat on a hit to left-center field that scored Gracen Mount. The second was from Brogan Allen that scored Taylor Gebhart. The ball barely stayed fair before going foul after leaving the field.
“I just swung the bat,” Adair said. "It’s easy to swing when you’re winning. It’s easy to play loose when you’re winning. We’re all hitters, and we love to hit the ball.”
Olivia Ellis started the fourth inning with a double and was scored on a single from Keira Lucero for Fort Collins. The Stars had three more hits in the frame and scored two more runs before Gebhart ended the game with a strikeout.
Allen finished with three RBI, and Gebhart, Lauren Lucas, and Aubriana Garcia each had one. Adair pitched 2-1/3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out six batters.
Saturday morning’s game was WYCO’s first game of the summer, and the team is starting to mesh together. With players from four different high schools, former opponents are back to playing with each other.
“I have a lot of confidence in the team," Adair said. "It’s a fresh start, but we’re starting to bond. We all played against each other all high school season, and now we get to play with each other.”
Added Barker: “I felt like they came out ready to go, and I think when we’re meshing four high school teams together and to come out and look the way we did is pretty good. I’m pretty happy with how we played in our first game, and it's only going to get better from here.”
WYCO starts bracket play at 9 a.m. today at the Converse Softball Complex.
Prodigy-Noyes 8
WYCO 7
CHEYENNE — WYCO dropped its second contest of the day 8-7 to Prodigy-Noyes (Denver, Colorado).
Trailing 8-3 in the bottom of the second, a late comeback bid fell short. It started the frame with four consecutive singles before its first out. WYCO got two more hits – an RBI single from Garcia and an RBI single from Robért – before the contest ended on a strikeout with WYCO’s tying run on third base.
Garcia drove home two runs while four others had one RBI apiece.
WYCO 5
Broadway Bombers - Black 3
CHEYENNE – WYCO held off a late rally from the Broadway Bombers - Black under-18 squad for a 5-3 victory in its final game of the day.
WYCO held a 4-0 lead entering the third inning after scoring two runs on two walks and an RBI single from Drue Mirich. Lucas notched the only other RBI of the game for WYCO.
Adair went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out six batters.