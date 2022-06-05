CHEYENNE – A lot of the damage in Sunday’s elimination game between the WYCO and Cheyenne Extreme under-18 squads came with two outs.
Seven of the games 13 runs came in that situation, including four of the Extreme’s five runs in the top of the second inning. The Extreme maintained that early advantage and held off a late surge from WYCO for a 7-5 victory at the Extreme Weekend tournament.
“The tensions were high, and a lot of nerves on both sides, but once we settled in, the girls started hitting well,” Extreme coach Adam Galicia said. “That's just one of them games you like to be a part of. It goes in the memory banks, it’s competitive.”
WYCO took an early lead after the first inning behind RBIs from Allie Robért and Lauren Lucas before Extreme’s big second frame. Back-to-back doubles from Trista Stehwien and Ella Neider put the Extreme ahead 4-2 and an RBI single from Gracie Oswald made it 5-2.
Nine consecutive outs followed the second inning before Extreme center fielder Arianna Canseco singled and scored on a passed ball and Stehwien smashed a solo home run to right-center field. That was the first of three solo home runs.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Taylor Gebhart and Brogan Allen hit back-to-back solo shots with two outs in an effort to spark a late comeback for WYCO, but Jaylyn Christensen halted the bats by forcing a groundout to end the game and prevent the comeback.
“We truly feel like that no matter how far behind we are, we’re just one inning away and you kind of felt that momentum," WYCO coach Chris Polton said. "The first inning we came out great and put the ball in play, we made them make tough plays and put pressure on them … and I don’t know if we got a little tentative, but we started gripping the bat a little tighter and we weren’t playing that loose, easy game that make us great.”
Christensen notched nine consecutive outs in the second through fourth inning, including six strikeouts.
“Our timing wasn’t great coming off of our last game against a slower pitcher,” Polton said. “But, hats off to Jaylyn. She trusted the pitches that were being called for her, and she did a great job executing, and her defense played really well behind her, too.”
Christensen gave up six hits and five earned runs while striking out eight batters. Stehwien was 3 for 3 with two runs for Extreme. Gebhart knocked in two runs for WYCO, and Allen was 2 for 3 with two runs. Janey Adair allowed two earned runs on nine hits while striking out nine for WYCO in a contest between familiar squads.
“I live for those games," Galicia said. "Just to be part of that matchup and that intensity.”
WYCO 13
North Platte 3
CHEYENNE – Aubriana Garcia was 3 for 3 with three RBI as WYCO defeated the Sensations U18 (North Platte, Nebraska) in its first game of the day.
Cameron Moyte also went 3 for 3 with three RBI and tallied two runs. Allen was 2 for 2 with two RBI and a double, and Gebhart had a solo home run.