Taylor Morgan
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fast pitch softball team topped Kryptonite 12-1 to finish pool play at the Rocky Mountain Nationals with a 3-1 record.
Cheyenne (13-6) opens bracket play against Northern Colorado Sting-Garcia at 9:45 a.m. today in South Jordan, Utah.
Taylor Morgan went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBI. She also pitched the four-inning complete game in the circle, striking out seven and giving up just one hit and walking one.
Aleah Brooks was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and two RBI. Ariana Canseco’s lone hit was a two-run home run. She finished with three RBI.
Destiny Gonzales and Gracie Oswald also had doubles.
