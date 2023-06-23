Taylor Morgan

Taylor Morgan

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fast pitch softball team topped Kryptonite 12-1 to finish pool play at the Rocky Mountain Nationals with a 3-1 record.

Cheyenne (13-6) opens bracket play against Northern Colorado Sting-Garcia at 9:45 a.m. today in South Jordan, Utah.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus