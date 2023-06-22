Aleah Brooks
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fast pitch softball team rebounded from an opening loss at Rocky Mountain Nationals with a pair of wins at the South Jordan, Utah, tournament.
Cheyenne lost to CV Vengeance 6-3 before beating Regulatorz (9-5) and Utah Hotshotz (11-0).
Aleah Brooks led the way offensively, going 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and three RBI. Gracie Oswald was 4-for-7 with a double, a home run and five RBI.
Destiny Gonzales, Ariana Canseco and Madelyn Artery were all 3-for-6. Gonzales and Canseco hit homers. Gonzales drove home three runs, while Canseco and Artery both had two RBI.
Jaylyn Christensen had a double, a home run and five RBI. She also went 1-1 working 11 innings in the pitcher’s circle, striking out 20 batters and walking just three.
Cheyenne (12-6) closes out pool play against Kryptonite ate 11:30 a.m. today.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.