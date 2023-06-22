Aleah Brooks

Aleah Brooks

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Extreme under-18 fast pitch softball team rebounded from an opening loss at Rocky Mountain Nationals with a pair of wins at the South Jordan, Utah, tournament.

Cheyenne lost to CV Vengeance 6-3 before beating Regulatorz (9-5) and Utah Hotshotz (11-0).


