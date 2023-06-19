Izzy Kelly
CHEYENNE – The WYCO Post 6 under-18 softball team won one game and lost another during a doubleheader Sunday in Fort Collins.
WYCO (2-7) opened the day with an 8-1 loss to Triple Crown Colorado. Izzy Kelly, Lillyan Hamilton, Marissa Moorehouse, Averie Park and Shiloh Rohde notched hits for Post 6. Park’s knock was a double.
Rylee Stephenson and Brogan Allen split time in the circle, going three innings apiece.
WYCO closed the day with a 12-6 win over the Laramie Lightning. Alyssa Albaugh was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI. Rohde also was 2-for-2 and Rylee Coates went 2-for-3. Allen drove home two runs.
Park’s lone hit was a triple. She also drove home a run. Moorehouse, Hamilton and C Arntt also drove home runs for Post 6.
Moorehouse, Kelly and Albaugh spent two innings in the circle apiece. All three surrendered two hits. Moorehouse and Kelly struck out two hitters each.
WYCO returns to action at the USA Softball Firecracker tournament starting Friday.
