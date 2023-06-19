Izzy Kelly

Izzy Kelly

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The WYCO Post 6 under-18 softball team won one game and lost another during a doubleheader Sunday in Fort Collins.

WYCO (2-7) opened the day with an 8-1 loss to Triple Crown Colorado. Izzy Kelly, Lillyan Hamilton, Marissa Moorehouse, Averie Park and Shiloh Rohde notched hits for Post 6. Park’s knock was a double.


