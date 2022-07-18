Cameron Moyte

Cameron Moyte

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/

CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-18 girls fastpitch softball team went 1-1 and finished third at the Wyoming USA ‘B’ state tournament Sunday in Gillette.

WYCO topped the Casper Crush (13-1) before falling to Wicked 307 in the loser’s bracket final (10-2).

Gracen Mount went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBI, while Cameron Moyte was 5 for 7 with two doubles and three RBI.

Jayden Gashler and Brogan Allen both had three hits. One of Gashler’s knocks was a triple, while Allen rapped a homer.

Allen struck out three hitters in six innings in the pitcher’s circle, while Taylor Gebhart fanned two batters in four innings.

WYCO finished the season 13-16-2.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus