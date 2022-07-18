CLUB SOFTBALL: WYCO takes third at Wyoming state tourney Jul 18, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cameron Moyte Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The WYCO under-18 girls fastpitch softball team went 1-1 and finished third at the Wyoming USA ‘B’ state tournament Sunday in Gillette.WYCO topped the Casper Crush (13-1) before falling to Wicked 307 in the loser’s bracket final (10-2).Gracen Mount went 4 for 5 with a home run and four RBI, while Cameron Moyte was 5 for 7 with two doubles and three RBI.Jayden Gashler and Brogan Allen both had three hits. One of Gashler’s knocks was a triple, while Allen rapped a homer.Allen struck out three hitters in six innings in the pitcher’s circle, while Taylor Gebhart fanned two batters in four innings.WYCO finished the season 13-16-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Softball Tournament Baseball Sport Jayden Gashler Brogan Allen Allen Wyoming Hitter Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Basketball reasons sold Pac-12 trio on Wyoming Eli Moody trying to build excitement for South football Bartlett finished strong to win first WYHSRA bull riding title Ten from Laramie County earn MW scholar-athlete honors Bretting takes the helm of LHS aquatics