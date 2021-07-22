CHEYENNE – A late home run in the top of the sixth frame gave the Central Wolfpack of Bellwood, Pennsylvania, a 1-0 win over the Cheyenne Extreme-Galicia fastpitch softball team Wednesday at the USSSA National Championships in Fort Walton, Florida.
Extreme finished with three hits: one each from Brogan Allen, Michaela Moorehouse, and Alexis Naughton.
Janey Adair pitched all six innings in the circle, surrendering two hits and the one earned run while striking out eight.
BELLWOOD 1, CHEYENNE 0
Bellwood…….. 000 001 – 1 2 1
Cheyenne……. 000 000 – 0 3 0
Bellwood pitching: Rogal and Jones. Cheyenne pitching: Adair and Stehwien.
W: Rogal. L: Adair.
HR: Bellwood 1.