CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne Extreme-Wysocki under-18 fastpitch softball team dropped two games Thursday in Steamboat, Colorado, at the Mountain Magic Tournament.
Extreme lost its first contest to Grand Junction 9-0, and were also the victim of a no-hitter in the four-inning contest. Cheyenne lost to the Rocky Mountain Thunder 15-2 in its second contest of the day in a game that went three innings.
Ava Yniguez got the team’s only hit and only RBI of the day with a triple that scored Chaisley Tinney.
Cheyenne continues tournament play today.
GRAND JUNCTION 9, CHEYENNE 0
Cheyenne……………000 0 — 0 0 4
Grand Junction……..401 4 — 9 8 0
Cheyenne pitching: Vallejo, Schalgel and Stack. Grand Junction pitching: Lis and Litzun.
W: Liz. L: Vallejo.
2B:Grand Junction 2 (Lis, Pree). HR: Grand Junction 1 (Lee).
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 15, CHEYENNE 2
Rocky Mountain…….32(10) — 15 11 0
Cheyenne……………002 — 2 1 5
Cheyenne pitching: Schlagel, Ramierz (3), Gonzalez (3) and Yniguez. Rocky Mountain pitching: Baca and Maiwald.
W: Baca. L: Schlagel.
2B: Rocky Mountain 1 (Maiwald). 3B: Cheyenne 1 (Yniguez).