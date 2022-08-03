LARAMIE — The Laramie Girls Softball organization recently took seven teams to their respective USA Softball of Wyoming state tournaments in Gillette.
Laramie was represented July 14-17 by teams in the 8-and-under, 10U/rec, 10U/B, 12U/rec, 12U/B, 14U/B and 16U/B divisions.
Laramie teams won state titles in the 10U/B for the second straight season, and for the 12U/B and 16U/B for the first time in program history.
The 8U girls battled during the nearly 100 degree heat, playing five games in two days. The 10U/rec team also played multiple games over the weekend. The 12U/rec team earned second place, with their only losses of the tournament against the eventual champion. The 14U/B is a strong division and the Laramie girls played five games, going 2-3.
The following is a recap of the Laramie 12U/B division All-Star team.
The Laramie team began practicing in January, and played their first tournament in April. The travel team players were joined by two players from the Laramie Girls Softball league to form an All-Star team for the state tournament.
The travel and All-Star teams, many of whom have been playing together since they were 8-years-old, collectively went 48-7 on the season playing in C, B, and open division tournaments in Colorado, Wyoming, and South Dakota. They won four tournaments and placed second in another.
At the Wyoming state tournament, Laramie was dominate against the competition from around the state, outscoring their opponents 92-12 during six games in three days. The team ended every game early because of a mercy-run rule.
Brooklyn Rusch and Sloane Claude each batted over .800 for the tournament. Rusch and Emma Hungerford led the team in RBI with 14 and 10, respectively with five of Hungerford’s RBI coming from home runs.
Bella Juarez, the igniter of the offense, scored 12 runs. On the mound, Juarez won two games throwing seven innings while giving up two earned runs with 10 strikeouts. Delaney Suloff won four games and earned a save by throwing 18 innings, giving up three earned runs while striking out 17. Suloff, with the help of a strong defense, threw a shutout in the championship game to earn Laramie their first 12U/B state title.
“If someone woke me up one morning and said I would get this amazing softball family that would help me no matter what, I wouldn’t believe it,” Claude said. “This team isn’t a team. It’s a family. This season of softball taught me how to forgive and forget even if you mess up. I’m a better person because of these girls and this season has helped me get closer to the people I love most.
“After the travel season was over, we welcomed two new brave players that left their other team to join us. They really helped to bring the team together and that’s how we won state. We, as a team, never gave up even if we were losing. We fight until the end and that’s how we win.”
Other members of the team were Blaire Hauser, Krista Christensen, Lauren Chamberlain, Romy Hoyt, Charlie Hodges, Chrissy West and Kaitlynn Jacobson. The team was coached by Jeff Suloff, Jerod Juarez, Rachael Allen, and Nate Hoyt.