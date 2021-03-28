LARAMIE – Having a season get canceled before it ever really had a chance to get into full swing was painful in its own right. But when you’re an athlete that’s moved thousands of miles from your home to go to college in a foreign land, it’s not even the hardest portion of your collegiate career.
The University of Wyoming women’s tennis team is a rarity in American collegiate sports: seven of its eight athletes hail from Europe. They come from six different countries: the Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Denmark, Germany and Russia.
Junior Ida Krause, who was born and raised in Denmark, had moments as a freshman where she wasn’t sure she had made the right decision coming to America. She cried. A lot.
Krause was nearly 5,000 miles from friends and family, surrounded by people whose cultures didn’t align with hers. Life was hard.
So, in the grand scheme of things, when her and her teammates’ 2020 season fell apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, it wasn’t even one of the toughest things she had gone through in the past three years.
“Your teammates are from all over the world. No one’s like you,” Krause said. “The amount of tears I cried my first semester, it’s insane.”
But coming to America to pursue college athletics was a dream for her and six of her current teammates. It was something to aspire to. Because back home, college sports don’t hold the same gravity they do here.
Through all the ups and downs of uprooting their lives and everything they know, there is a common thread each of these seven women share: a life experience that has shaped the way they perceive the world around them.
It hasn’t always been easy, as change is hard for everyone. But for the Cowgirls, it has been nothing short of defining. And it’s prepared them to take on any and all roadblocks that come their way.
Because they always have each other.
“It’s such a unique situation, and it’s hard to share with anyone from back home,” Krause said. “Whenever (new players) have their ups and downs, we know exactly what they’re going through.
“It’s just a huge benefit to our team, because we know how it feels.”
“It’s a huge decision to come here”For Krause and several of her teammates, the idea of a “cowboy” was more symbolic than anything. They belonged in western movies, merely relics of the past, they thought.
So to see them on the streets in Laramie or even sharing a lecture hall? That was a bit of a stunner.
“To be really honest, I thought a cowboy was only something you would see in movies,” Krause said with a laugh. “I did not think in 2020 that they still existed.”
To understand the culture shock members of the UW tennis team underwent when coming to the United States, one must understand the places they come from. It’s not just a difference in food or a language barrier. There’s also a noticeable difference in how sports are viewed in Europe compared to how they are seen in America.
There isn’t the traditional pairing of sports and university like there is in America in other parts of the world. One chooses to either go to school or to be an athlete in Europe, Krause said. The concept of a collegiate athlete isn’t the same abroad as it is stateside.
Clubs take the place of youth sports, according to an article from PennLive, and instead of trying to get a college scholarship, the goal for athletes is to perform well enough to get signed professionally. You don’t usually play tennis for a high school, you play for your town, per CrackedRaquets.
In an article that compared the professional soccer system in Europe to high school and college system in the United States, the Post and Courier put it best: “The notion of playing for your local high school or even a university (in Europe) is, well, foreign. The United States is one of the few countries in the world where athletes play for their respective schools with the hope of earning college scholarships or even professional contracts.”
That individualized way of sports isn’t for everyone. For those who aren’t quite ready to be professionals, want to be part of a team or want to combine education with sports, the options are limited in Europe, making the decision to leave home a bit more cut and dry.
“The whole team spirit is different, like playing for each other, and not only for yourself,” said junior Mihaela Kaftanova, who is a native of Bulgaria. “You can feel this the support from everyone. You’re not alone.”
And that’s when the recruitment to America starts.
Athletes must take the SAT, which is a concept that is literally foreign to those from outside the United States. Additionally, there is a ton of paperwork to be filled out. Athletes work with agencies to get their information out there to coaches across the United States. Players upload highlight reels to YouTube in hopes that a coach finds them. It’s a process of putting yourself out there that isn’t too different from a football player uploading his clips to Hudl to get noticed by a coaching staff.
UW coach Dean Clower reached out to Kaftanova via email, she said. They were in correspondence four times or so, and then Clower invited her to campus for a visit. For freshman Lucia Malinak, Clower reached out via Facebook.
For some of the athletes, coming to Laramie is their first trip to the United States. And it isn’t always a great experience, with things being so different. Junior Ana Fernandez, who hails from Spain, can attest to that.
“It was bad. I didn’t talk to anyone. I was like, ‘I’m not going to talk in English, sorry,’” Fernandez said. “But after one week … everything was great. I got used to it. You just need to get used to everything.”
Taking the plunge and coming to America is not a decision that is taken lightly. It’s something one does following a lot of thought and introspection. It’s a life-changer.
That’s not to say tennis is the easy part of this entire collegiate equation. But in addition to all the other issues an average college freshman goes through, imagine simultaneously getting used to a brand-new country and all of its intricacies.
“We’re leaving home, our friends, our family,” Kaftanova said. “And I think for European girls, it’s a huge decision to come here.”
“There are so many barriers”
There aren’t many ways one can prepare for the cancellation of a season you spent months getting ready for. But if there was anyone suited to rolling with the punches, it’s athletes who have already gone through extensive change.
When the college sports world shut down last March, it was admittedly a devastating blow for the UW tennis team. March 12, 2020 was the official day of reckoning, when the NCAA announced its men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled, as were all spring and winter championships. Some UW tennis players were able to travel home. Others had to stay in Laramie, unable to be comforted by family.
Even now, more than a year after the fact, matches are being canceled due to COVID outbreaks in programs across the nation. UW has already had two matches canceled this season.
But if there’s one benefit to living the lifestyle UW’s seven international athletes have, it’s that no mountain is too hard to climb.
“Another huge advantage of the whole college experience is we learned to be adaptive. Everything that happens, we can adapt and get the best of it,” Kaftanova said. “It is what it is, and we have to deal with it.”
Through all of the ups and downs, shared experience has made the Cowgirls a tight-knit family. There is something strangely comforting about going through life’s toughest challenges with a handful of other people.
When one teammate was homesick, there was another to lean on. When life was turned upside down due to a once-in-a-century pandemic, they had each other.
“You are being put in that super terrifying situation with someone. And it’s not something you can share with a lot of people, because it’s just super unique. And so that definitely makes you bond,” Krause said. “There are so many barriers, not only language when you first get here, but culture-wise. Some like some of us are polar opposites.
“But we just all get along, and you learn from each other throughout. We’ve been here, some of us for two and a half years now. Some traits we start to see in each other, because we just learned so much from each other.”
The lone American on this year’s team, freshman Alyse Cormier, found herself in a precarious situation not too dissimilar from what some of her teammates went through during their college recruitment processes.
The Louisiana native did her UW visit digitally, given COVID restrictions. And when she met her new teammates, she found herself in the minority, as the only person who grew up in America.
But on a team like the Cowgirls, the best way to fit in is by being different. Hardly anyone on the team comes from the same place. Everyone is starting from scratch when they arrive in Laramie.
In that sense, it provides the deepest connection they could possibly hope to achieve.
“It doesn’t feel like (we’re from different places), because we’re all doing the same things. Even though we’re from different parts of the world, we all connect in different ways,” Cormier said. “We’re still united through tennis, but we all have different (shared experiences).
The team occasionally gets together and cooks a meal from their native countries for the group as a potluck of sorts. And on certain weekends, different players are put in charge of cooking for the team, allowing everyone to try different native cuisines. They’re all roommates, so it makes the logistics a bit easier to work with.
There are countless perks to being part of a team from all reaches of the world. The food is great, of course (Fernandez chimes in that Spanish food is the best of the bunch). But most importantly, the Cowgirls have created connections that will last a lifetime, regardless of what continent the future takes them.
“We have a second family here,” Kaftanova said.