Our Chance to Compete

Cheyenne Central wrestlers Meadow King, Abby Vroman and Trona Bates discuss the importance of Wyoming High School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling and what it was like to participate in the first season of girls wrestling in state history.

Wyoming High School Activities Association officials made state history last April when they announced that they had sanctioned girls wrestling. Last month, the WHSAA hosted the very first ​​girls state wrestling championship.

For athletes such as Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King, who has been wrestling on her school’s boys team since the eighth grade, this meant that she would finally have the opportunity to compete.


Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King, center, paces behind the judges before the 145-pound final match against Star Valley freshman Cara Andrews during the Wyoming Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Cheyenne Central sophomore Elly Rimmasch pokes her teammate Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King on the nose during the March of Champions, about an hour before the championship matches of the Wyoming Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. “I’ll boop your nose for good luck,” said Rimmasch. “Boop!”
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King warms up with the rest of her team before a dual at Cheyenne East High School in Cheyenne on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Meadow will face off with Cheyenne East freshman Kaelyn Ronnau, an accomplished and experienced wrestler.
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King stretches during warmups before a dual at Cheyenne East High School in Cheyenne on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Meadow will face off with Cheyenne East freshman Kaelyn Ronnau, an accomplished and experienced wrestler.
From the left Cheyenne Central junior Trona Bates talks with her teammates junior Morgan Murray, junior Meadow King, and sophomore Trista Kant before weigh-ins for a dual against South at Cheyenne Central High School on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The girls often chat together in a circle until weigh-ins, then regroup afterwards to continue talking while they eat.
Cheyenne Central junior Trona Bates, center, weighs in for the 105-pound weight class before the regional wrestling tournament at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.
Cheyenne Central junior Trona Bates, top, wrestles Wright junior Kylie Benim during a 105-pound match of the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King carries her things to the school bus that will transport them to the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The team held a morning practice to prepare, then were given time to wash up and change before hitting the road. By the time the girls were prepared to leave, all of the storage space beneath the bus has been filled by the boys’ belongings, so the girls carried their gear, blankets, and overnight bags with them onto the bus.
From the left Cheyenne sophomore Trista Kant, junior Meadow King, center top, sophomore Abby Vroman, center bottom, and junior Morgan Murray get settled in the school bus that will transport them to the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The competition would not being until Thursday, but team left early on Tuesday to avoid a harsh winter storm that would hit later in the day and likely close the road to Casper.
After weigh-ins, the Cheyenne Central wrestling team eats, rests, and prepares for the regional wrestling tournament at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Once wrestlers make weight, they are free to eat whatever and however much they like without risking being moved to another weight bracket. As a result, the moments after weigh-ins are typically filled with the sound of wrappers crunching and chatter among teammates. Because weigh-ins were so early for regionals, many of the wrestlers napped to pass the time.
Cheyenne Central sophomore Abigail Vroman, right, pins Wright freshman Emma Hedman in a 110-pound match during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Feb. 23.
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King cheers for her friends from the girls wrestling community in their championship matches at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Feb. 24.
Only four of the eight mats are occupied by matches in the second round of the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Cheyenne Central junior Trona Bates, center, walks back to her team after losing a 105-pound match against Pinedale freshman Kaylea Mortensen during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
From the left, the Cheyenne Central coaches, including Head Coach Kyle Brightman, yell instructions and encouragement beside Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King, junior Morgan Murray, and sophomore Trista Kant, during one of junior Trona Bates’ 105-pound matches in the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King, left, prays with junior Kaiana Garlough before her match during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. “Faith is what has gotten me into this sport, but it also keeps me this sport. If I wasn’t as religious as I am then I probably wouldn’t be wrestling anymore because it is so hard. I wouldn’t be able to get through it,” said Meadow King in an interview.
Cheyenne Central sophomore Abby Vroman takes her first few steps using the crutches and leg brace she received from the athletic trainers during the Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The trainers suspect she tore her ACL during a match. Vroman left the tournament early with her family to return to Cheyenne to get her leg checked out by a doctor. Vroman later confirmed that she suffered a high grade tear in her ACL and a grade 2 tear in her MCL.
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King wrestles against Star Valley freshman Cara Andrews in the 145-pound championship match of the Wyoming Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King celebrates with Head Coach Kyle Brightman after pinning Star Valley freshman Cara Andrews in the 145-pound championship match of the Wyoming Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King hugs her sister Bella King, brother Christian Kopf, and old wrestling coach and family friend Dan Morris after pinning Star Valley freshman Cara Andrews in the 145-pound championship match of the Wyoming Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King accepts her medal as the 145-pound State Championship during the Wyoming Girls State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. “All I’ve ever heard since I’ve started wrestling is that you’re in a MALE SPORT. You’re in a masculine sport. Wrestling is NOT a guys sport anymore. It’s a sport for anyone who wants to fight for it,” said King in an interview.

