CASPER – It was a long journey to the Class 3A Wrestling State Championships in Casper, but after nearly eight hours of traveling through the Wyoming wintery roadways, the Rawlins High School Outlaws made it and made some noise in the tournament.

The Outlaws finished fifth among 17 teams in Class 3A, which included two state champions in Zachary Covolo (126) and Sage Lonn (152).


