Rawlins junior Sage Lonn, top, wrestles Evanston senior Ethan Reichenberg in the 152-pound quarterfinal match during the Wyoming Class 3A Boys State Wrestling Tournament at Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
The 2022-2023 Rawlins Outlaws placed fifth at the Class 3A WHSAA State Championships over the weekend. Pictured in the back row from left are Coach Jake Lonn, Coach Dylan Sandstedt, AJ Martinez, Brayden Torstenbo, Adrian Trujillo, Josh Smith, Zachary Covolo, Brinley Green, Sage Lonn, Ezra Archuleta, Michael Drayton, ReggiLee Conley-Hellman, Coach Kurt Torstenbo, Chris Tyndal and Karlee Lumpkins. Pictured in the front row from left are Branden Strong, Kloey Walker, Hailey Martinez, Jace Griffiths, Gabe Trujillo, Manager Hallie Steiner and Manager Nikole Baker
Rawlins High School had seven individual wrestlers who placed at the Wyoming State Championships in Casper over the weekend. Pictured from left are Adrian Trujillo, Josh Smith, Zachary Covolo, Brinley Green, Sage Lonn, Ezra Archuleta and Brayden Torstenbo.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Photo courtesy of Kaylee Lonn
CASPER – It was a long journey to the Class 3A Wrestling State Championships in Casper, but after nearly eight hours of traveling through the Wyoming wintery roadways, the Rawlins High School Outlaws made it and made some noise in the tournament.
The Outlaws finished fifth among 17 teams in Class 3A, which included two state champions in Zachary Covolo (126) and Sage Lonn (152).
As a team, the Outlaws totaled 133 points. They had one runner-up, two fourth-place finishes and another sixth-place finish.
Josh Smith finished second in the 182-pound weight class, Brayden Torstenbo finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class, Ezra Archuleta finished fourth in the 160-pound weight class and Adrian Trujillo finished sixth in the 113-pound weight class.
Green River High School won the state title, totaling 223.5 points. Cody High School (167) finished second, Evanston High School (164) finished third and Pinedale High School (152) finished fourth.
For the Lady Outlaws, history was made.
The 2022-2023 season was the first-ever for women’s high school wrestling in the state of Wyoming and one wrestler will have her named etched in the history book forever.
Rawlins’ Brinley Green took home the state championship for the 140-pound weight class.
As a team, the Lady Outlaws finished 21st with 38.5 points.
Star Valley High School won the inaugural state title with 184 points, Pinedale High School finished second with 129 points and Sheridan High School placed third with 102 points.