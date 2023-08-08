LARAMIE — The Laramie High football team started the season with its first practice Monday, a campaign that will be head coach Paul Ronga's third as the Plainsmens' head coach.
Ronga was previously a coach in New York for 25 years before making the transition to Laramie.
The Plainsmen will have a new look under center as junior Fisher Frude will take over as Laramie’s starting quarterback. Frude also has experience as a wide receiver, free safety and punter.
He attempted 31 passes for the Plainsmen last year, completing 12 for 68 yards with one interception. Last season, Laramie’s offense slightly favored the run with 54% of its total plays coming on the ground.
Fellow junior Max Alexander played with Frude on varsity last year. Alexander worked with the wide receivers in the offensive portion of LHS’ first practice, catching passes from Frude.
Alexander also has experience as quarterback, going 6-of-7 last fall, according to WyoPreps.com.
“He’s gonna be great,” Alexander told WyoSports on Monday. “He’s been doing really well, and I think he’s gonna play a big role for our team.”
Ronga sets the tone for his team with his energy level. The players feed off his ability to get them riled up, and he keeps an intense but professional relationship with his team.
“Playing for coach Ronga is really fun and energetic,” Alexander said. “It’s an all-around good time. We work really hard right now so later in the season things come easier and we coast.”
The Plainsmen have made it a point to get stronger during the offseason, making weightlifting a regular activity over the summer. LHS senior running back Porter Trabing thinks it's something that will play a big part in their season.
“It's something that Laramie has lacked in previous years,” Trabing said. “We’ve just been weaker compared to everybody else. Another thing is getting out on the field and running.
“Get your body into better shape. You can get into shape during the season, but it’s a lot easier to show up on day one in shape and ready to go.”
Trabing totaled 714 yards on the ground last season to go along with two touchdowns.
There was a large turnout for the first day of practice, with roughly 80 kids in total between varsity and junior varsity.
“It’s great that football is back,” Trabing said. “It’s really exciting to see the number of guys that came out this year.”
The first day of practice revolved around conditioning, and the rest of the week will be implementing new formations, plays and verbiage. Everything feels new for the team right now.
Trabing also said he expects team chemistry to improve a lot this week as the team learns to play together. He acknowledged that last year's starting quarterback, Ben Malone, is not with the team this year and that he will be missed.
Malone’s top performance last year came against Sheridan, where he completed 29-of-39 passes for 380 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He was also a dual threat and had Laramie's four-highest totals of all-purpose yards in a single game. Malone totaled 1,438 all-purpose yards last season.
Laramie has a haul of new defensive plays that the team is still trying to learn and implement for the season, Trabing said. Thirteen players registered a sack for the Plainsmen last year, and the defense finished with six interceptions and seven forced fumbles.
Laramie’s goal is to finish its season with a winning record after going 2-8 a year ago. The last time the Plainsmen finished the season over .500 was under coach John R. Deti in 2000.
Deti was the son of former LHS coach John E. Deti. The Deti’s oversaw Plainsmen football from 1944-2002, according to wyoming-football.com.
In honor of Deti, the Plainsmen will play at the old Deti stadium on Reynolds Street for the first time in eight years in an intersquad scrimmage Aug. 18.
LHS will travel for the first two weeks of its season, with its season-opener at Natrona County and its second game at Campbell County. The Plainsmen will host their first home game against Sheridan at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Deti Stadium.
