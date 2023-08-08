LARAMIE — The Laramie High football team started the season with its first practice Monday, a campaign that will be head coach Paul Ronga's third as the Plainsmens' head coach.

Ronga was previously a coach in New York for 25 years before making the transition to Laramie.


