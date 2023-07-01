LARAMIE — Akuel Kot wouldn’t change a thing about his basketball journey thus far.
The 6-foot-2 guard out of Amarillo, Texas, spent the past four years putting together a historic career at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. In his final season with the Skyhawks, he ranked fourth in all of NCAA Division II with 23.4 points per game.
Kot set a school record with 801 points (52% shooting) last season and ranked second in the country with 226 made free throws (85%), according to UW. The versatile guard finished his DII career with 1,712 points, which ranks fifth all-time in Fort Lewis’ history.
When his fourth season wrapped up in March, Kot had no doubts about utilizing his additional year of eligibility created by COVID-19. He also knew that his fifth and final season would be played for a different team.
“I had a great time at Fort Lewis College,” Kot told WyoSports on Wednesday. “I was there for four years, like I planned. I got that extra year for COVID, so, whenever the season ended, I decided I wanted to play at the next level.
“I was looking for a good opportunity for myself just so I could reach my peak as a player. I was looking to go Division I so I could develop, win and try to meet great goals with a team.”
His dream of playing at the DI level didn’t take long to come to fruition. Kot signed with the University of Wyoming this offseason to finish out his college career playing in the competitive Mountain West conference.
“(UW head coach Jeff) Linder was straightforward with me,” Kot said. “He let me know the opportunity that would be in front of me if I came here. I came on my visit, and everything just clicked for me. I just felt like it was a place where I could go to and I could get better.”
Kot is a proven scorer who prides himself in being both aggressive and efficient. His biggest reason for making the jump to DI was to challenge himself against some of the best competition in the country.
“I want to prove my own skills at a higher level,” Kot said. “I challenge myself every single day. This opportunity that was in front of me, I just took it. I just know, if I continue working hard, good things will happen.
“I’m just focused on getting better every day, because I know eventually, when my time comes, I’ll be ready. I’ll be able to play my game at a higher level.”
Proving them wrong
Kot had the opportunity to go DI out of high school. He elected to go to Fort Lewis in order to develop as a player right out of the gate instead.
As a senior at Palo Duro High, Kot averaged 25.3 points and helped his team win a district title, according to UW. Still, Kot felt snubbed he didn’t earn statewide recognition at the end of the season.
“I always felt like I was an underrated player,” Kot said. “My senior year, I didn’t even get all-state. We had a great year, and I had good numbers. That just went to my motivation pool, really. That’s just something that you can’t control.
“People not seeing how good you are or whatever, I just used that to keep working harder. It pushed me. It’s all part of the process. I just understood how it goes, and I didn’t let it affect me, really. I just kept pushing.”
Kot carried that competitive fire with him all through his career at Fort Lewis. His 23.4 points a game ranked fourth in DII last season, according to UW.
Kot scored 20 or more points in 20 games, and 30 or more points eight times. He put up a season-high 45 points on 13-of-14 shooting and a 16-of-17 mark from the free-throw line in a win over Texas Permian Basin last November.
“I believe I can help any team in any way,” Kot said. “Whether it’s scoring or play-making, I just want the opportunity. Scoring is just something I’ve been doing since I’ve played basketball. That’s one thing I’m really focused on.
“It’s really all about what the coaches want me to do. I just want to be able to do it at a high level.”
{span}Kot’s scoring ability was a big draw for Linder and his staff during the recruiting process. With seven of last year’s top eight scorers moving on from the program, Linder knew finding proven scorers like Kot would be essential as UW gears up for the new season.{/span}
“He can really, really score the basketball,” Linder said during a news conference in May. “People will sit there and say, ‘You know what, he did it at the Division II level.’ Well, guess what, there’s been a lot of really good Division II players that would be really good Division I players, and a lot of Division I players that wouldn’t be very good in Division II.
“If you’re a good player, you’re a good player. If your ball goes in, your ball goes in. His ball goes in at a high level.”
Kot was impressed with Linder’s proven basketball IQ during his initial visit. Playing for Linder, who’s going into his fourth season at UW, was all part of Kot’s plan of using his final season to develop as a player as much as he can.
“Linder has a great basketball mind,” Kot said. “I’ve been here for a month, and I’ve already learned a lot. It’s just something I was looking forward to when I got in the portal.
“I wanted to go somewhere where I could learn. Not just from the head coach, but from all the coaches, and also my teammates, as well.”
Going out strong
Scoring averages and individual awards aren’t Kot’s primary motivation. His focus going into his fifth season of college basketball is helping the Cowboys win as many games as possible.
“I’m just a player looking to win,” Kot said. “Individually, I’m an efficient three-level scorer. My No. 1 thing is just doing whatever I can do to help my team win. That’s always my mindset, no matter what court I go to.
“I just feel like the fans will just see someone who just competes. That’s my No. 1 thing: I’m going to come in and compete.”
Kot’s numbers at Fort Lewis speak for themselves. But another goal going into his first and only season at UW is to be a player who leads by example for some of the younger players in the program.
“I’m all in,” Kot said. “I want to just keep working hard every day and come in and get to work and play with my teammates and enjoy doing it, as well. I just feel like this is an amazing opportunity, and I’ve enjoyed everything so far. I’m just looking forward to everything we can do as a team.”
Kot has no regrets for taking the DII path. It’s been his dream to play at the DI level since he was in middle school, and nearly a decade later, that dream is finally coming true.
“It’s something I always wanted,” Kot said. “... Being able to do that in Wyoming for a year, I can put all my effort into that. It’s something I’m real grateful for.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity. This is a blessing, really.”