Akuel Kot wouldn’t change a thing about his basketball journey thus far.

The 6-foot-2 guard out of Amarillo, Texas, spent the past four years putting together a historic career at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado. In his final season with the Skyhawks, he ranked fourth in all of NCAA Division II with 23.4 points per game.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus