LARAMIE — Jeff Linder is going into his fourth season as the University of Wyoming’s men’s basketball coach.
The Cowboys have put together their allotted 15-man roster over the course of the summer, and Linder expects to see continued growth from the group as the team prepares for the upcoming season.
Linder sat down with WyoSports’ Alex Taylor to reflect on last season and what fans can expect to see going into a new year.
(This is part two of a two-part series. Part one appeared here Wednesday.)
Taylor: Do you expect the playing style to change with only four returners from last year?
Linder: “Style of play changes every year based off of your personnel and putting your team and your players in the best position to be successful. Obviously, when (Hunter) Maldonado is your point guard, there’s certain things you can and can’t do. When you have the guards we have now, there’s going to be certain things you can and can’t do. ... This team has the ability to shoot the basketball, the ability to put pressure on the other team with our pace and the ability to really kind of create advantages with ball-screens, which is really what my teams have been a lot of years. It’s a completely different puzzle, and you’re always constantly evolving and adjusting. This team will definitely look different than what some of the teams have looked like in the past.”
Taylor: How important is Caden Powell’s development going to be going into his sophomore season?
Linder: “He’s had a terrific summer. He’s been here all summer; he didn’t go home. He’s just a guy that had to go from that freshman who kind of had some of the baby fat still on, to learning how hard he had to work. ... He’s got athleticism, explosiveness, and he’s grown a little bit. I think he’s a guy that’s gonna take a really, really big jump. And he’s a really big key in terms of our season, because he’s a guy that is an elite defender, especially off the ball. And then he’s really, really, really smart. He’s an electrical engineer major — which, because you’re smart in the classroom, doesn’t mean you’re a smart player on the court — but he’s a really, really smart player. So he has the ability to read space and has the ability to get you to the next action. You’re gonna see him take a big, big jump between his freshman and sophomore year.”
Taylor: How much are you going to rely on some of the more experienced transfers like Mason Walters and Akuel Kot, who have played four years of college basketball before coming here?
Linder: “They’ve been in college for four years. And those guys won a lot of games. They scored a lot of points, but they won a lot of games. They know what winning looks like. For as good of players as they are, they’re even better human beings. For those guys, my big thing has been to challenge them, even though they’re new. They’re coming in with, ‘Hey man, we got one year.’ In terms of leadership and in terms of being vocal, that was the thing that we really talked about in the summer was not just sitting back and kind of waiting, and more so saying, ‘Hey, I understand you guys know what the right things look like,’ and they do a really good job of holding their teammates accountable because they know what winning is. Regardless of (what level of college basketball they played at before UW), either your ball goes in, or your ball doesn’t go in. Those guys have their ball go down at a high rate. So, there’s a reason why they scored a lot of points. The level, it doesn’t matter to me. Derrick White played in the same league Akuel played in and transitioned to Colorado. Guess what? He was a first-round pick from Colorado. Not to say that that’s what they’re gonna do in terms of being a first-round pick, but they’re gonna be really good players.”
Taylor: Jon Rothstein picked you guys to finish ninth in his preseason Mountain West list. Is it almost a good thing to go into a season without those high expectations like last year?
Linder: “Yeah, I don’t pay a lot of stock in that. We were picked one or two last year, and we finished last. The year before that, I think we were picked eighth or maybe even ninth and then, lo and behold, we won 25 games and went to the NCAA Tournament. For this group, those things don’t matter. It’s just a matter of knowing, for these guys, knowing that we’re not talented enough to where we can just show up and win, and understanding that we have to win every day, and we have to put forth the maximum amount of effort to where, as the season goes on, we continue to get better and be as good as we can be at the end. Preseason predictions are whatever; I don’t buy into those too much. It is a nice, friendly reminder to them that, ‘Hey, this is what people think; we have to prove people wrong.’”
Taylor: Last year’s team had some of the worst injury luck in the entire country. Do you feel like there’s no way that many injuries could ever happen to one of your teams again?
Linder: “Who knows. There’s one thing you can’t control as a coach, and that’s injuries. So you just hope your guys stay healthy. Coaches like to control a lot of things, but the one thing is that you can’t control how a guy plants or how a guy comes down. There’s a lot of different things that are out of your control. I’ve been very fortunate throughout the course of my coaching career as a head coach to have very few injuries and to lose very few players to injuries. For whatever reason, it was just not meant to be last year. Hopefully, that’s in the past, and we can be able to keep a consistent lineup and make sure the right guys are on the floor, and they stay on the floor.”
Taylor: How much value do walk-ons Cort Roberson and Levi Brown bring to a program like UW’s?
Linder: “Cort has been here from the beginning, and he’s a guy that is here for all the right reasons. He knows, he does it, even though he knows that the chances of him probably playing are slim. He works like he’s going to play 40 minutes. People can look at him, and they know that his intentions are pure. He’s only doing it — when he talks, it’s for the team. It’s not about him. In terms of the energy and effort that he brings every day in practice, knowing that he’s not going to play, that’s why our guys respect him so much. He’ll be a coach one day, and he’ll be a really good one.
“Levi is a guy, a local kid, coming off a really good high school season and played in the state championship game. He’s a guy, along the lines of Cort, he could have gone and played at some smaller levels, but he wanted to come to Wyoming. That’s the biggest thing with our walk-ons first and foremost, this has to be a place they want to play, and a place they would go, regardless of if they were playing or not. In the case of Cort and the case of Levi, they checked that box. Both are really good students, and they’re guys that know, for me, their attitude can’t waiver based off of whether or not they’re playing.”
Taylor: How much are you going to lean on Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell as the only scholarship players coming back?
Linder: “That goes without saying. ... They know what it should look like, and they know what it looks like when you win 25 games and what it should look like every single day to have that happen. They also know what happens and what it looks like when you win nine games. Those guys have done a really good job of just making sure, especially in practice, of communicating what winning is, and when guys don’t do what winning is. They’ve done a really good job. I think Wenzel is gonna take a big step, and if he can stay healthy, Kenny is really good player. His biggest thing is just making sure he stays healthy. And as long as he can stay healthy, I think he’s gonna have a chance to have a really good year.”
Taylor: How much are you looking forward getting going and putting last year in the rearview mirror?
Linder: “You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it. We learned from it. That’s all you can do. We’re going to move on. It’s a new year, and an opportunity to do some great things. That’s all we’re going to focus on.”
Taylor: With 11 new players on the roster, what is the potential for this year’s group?
Linder: “What’s the goal or potential? I don’t know. I just know that I think they’re a group that every day, they’re gonna put in the time and the effort to become the best team that they can be. And that’s all we can ask for. So how good we can be? I don’t know. I think we’ve got a chance to be good, but we also have to put in the work to be good. I think with this group, I think they like to work. They really like to work. And so, when you have a group like that, and a group that’s hungry and then wants to prove themselves, that’s all you can ask for. You just have to be lucky with injuries and get a few bounces that go your way. But, at the same time, you have to create your own luck. I think that’s kind of what my teams have always done. And that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
