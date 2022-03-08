CHEYENNE – Entering the Mountain West tournament, University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson said the team’s biggest flaw remained its inconsistency on offense.
The offensive production was up-and-down all season, and hit another low point during the MW quarterfinals Monday night in Las Vegas. Third-seeded UW didn’t score for the final 6 minutes, 29 seconds of the game and shot 25% from the field in a 51-38 season-ending defeat to sixth-seeded Colorado State in the second matchup between the teams in five days.
It was the lowest-scoring total for the Cowgirls all season.
“The did a very good job defensively … they made everything tough,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson told the media after the loss. “We had some opportunities and you’ve gotta have some baskets go in. This has been us all year long … we only gave up 51 points, but the problem is, we only scored 38.”
UW jumped out to a 6-0 run and extended its lead to 9-4 after Allyson Fertig secured her second offensive rebound of the game and dished out to Tommi Olson for a 3-pointer with 4:28 remaining in the first quarter. The Rams responded, however, and closed out the first period on a 6-0 run of their own and held their first lead of the game with a Cali Clark bucket that put them ahead 10-9 after the first.
When the offense was consistently moving the ball early, the Cowgirls were finding open looks in the paint and along the perimeter. CSU did its part in limiting that ball movement late in the opening frame, though, which stymied the flow of the Cowgirls' motion offense and carried into the remainder of the game.
Grace Ellis got UW's first points early in the second period with a much-needed basket and Bradshaw knotted the game with 5:22 left in the first half before the Rams regained the lead.
Emily Mellema put UW ahead late in the second quarter with a triple at the top of the arc with 1:43 remaining in the half and the Cowgirls carried a 23-22 lead into the break despite shooting only 28% from the field. The main advantage for the Cowgirls in the first 20 minutes came on the glass where they outrebounded the Rams 27-14 including 10-1 on the offensive boards, leading to seven second chance points.
CSU – who leads the country in turnovers allowed per game at 9.9 – had no turnovers in the first half and only five in the game.
After falling behind in the third, Mellema and Bradshaw each got a shot to fall to put the the Cowgirls back in front, but the lead quickly vanished. CSU closed the game on a 14-0 run and outscored UW 19-3 in the fourth to land a spot in today’s semifinals against New Mexico.
“Just a really gritty tough win,” CSU coach Ryun Williams said. “There’s a lot of ways to win a basketball game. (Sunday) night you score 84. (Monday) night you score 51 and hold somebody to 38. This is as tough a defensive performance as we've had this year at obviously the most opportune time.
"Wyoming is a very difficult, tough, competitive basketball team and to hold them to three points in that fourth quarter, tremendous.”
Not being able to knock down shots and shooting 20% from behind the arc, the Cowgirls also weren’t able to get to the line and take advantage of free throws, going just 4 for 4 from the charity stripe.
“When we miss those opportunities to get to the free-throw line, that’s a game changer,” Olson said. “And that was huge.”
Olson paced UW with 10 points and no other other Cowgirls scored in double figures. Sanchez Ramos scored six points and grabbed a team-high 12 boards. McKenna Hofschild finished with a game-high 16 points and Upe Atosu added 14.
The Cowgirls finished the season 15-12 while their pursuit of defending their conference tournament title came to an end.
“I told the kids ‘Some nights it's your night and some nights it’s not’," Mattinson said. "And today we didn’t get it done. But that doesn’t deter from a great year from these young women.”
COLORADO STATE 51, WYOMING 38
Colorado State……… 10 12 10 19 — 51
Wyoming……………. 9 14 12 3 — 38
Colorado State: Kinzer 2-3 0-0 6, Hofschild 6-15 4-4 16, Stosu 5-14 1-2, 14, Mech 0-4 3-4 3, Murphy 4-9 2-4 10, Farkas 0-1 0-0, Clark 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 18-48 10-14 51.
Wyoming: Sanchez Ramos 2-7 2-2 6, Bradshaw 4-15 0-0 9, Weidemann 1-5 0-0 2, Olson 4-15 0-0 10, Fergie 1-5 0-0 2, Mellema 2-8 2-2 7, Ellis 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 15-60 4-4 38.
3-pointers: CSU 5-11 (Kinzer 2-3, Atosu 3-5, Farkas 0-1, Hofschild 0-1, Mech 0-1): UW 4-20 (Bradshaw 1-5, Weidemann 0-1, Olson 2-8, Fertig 0-1, Mellema 1-3, Ellis 0-1, Barnes 0-1). Rebounds: CSU 33 (Murphy 7); UW 44 (Sanchez Ramos 12). Assists: CSU 8 (Hofschild 4); UW 11 (Weidemann 4). Turnovers: CSU 5 (Atopu, Hofscild 2); UW 12 (Olson 3). Blocks: CSU 4 (Mech 3); UW 2 (Weidemann, Ellis 1). Steals: CSU 7 (Farkas 3); UW 3 (Three with 1). Team fouls: CSU 9 (Hoschild, Atopu 2); UW 15 (Ellis 4).