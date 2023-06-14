Aaron Lozano’s goal going into this year’s Dooley Oil Classic was for the American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team to turn the page.

The Rangers were coming off a 1-4 showing at the Black Hills Veteran Classic Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, earlier this month. The tournament included a 20-0 loss to Lincoln (Nebraska) Southwest.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus