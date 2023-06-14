Aaron Lozano’s goal going into this year’s Dooley Oil Classic was for the American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team to turn the page.
The Rangers were coming off a 1-4 showing at the Black Hills Veteran Classic Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota, earlier this month. The tournament included a 20-0 loss to Lincoln (Nebraska) Southwest.
The Rangers were able to put all that behind them, finishing their home tournament 3-1 overall and with a second-place finish this weekend. Laramie went 3-0 in pool play before losing 4-3 to Douglas in the championship game Sunday afternoon.
“Overall, I was pleased with the way they played,” said Lozano, Laramie’s head coach. “I think we’re making progress in areas we want to make progress in. I think we had a little step backward in that last game (against Douglas), but, in general, I’m pleased with the weekend.”
The Rangers started the tournament with a dominant 8-0 win over Rock Springs on Friday at Cowboy Field. Jace Moniz threw a five-inning shutout to earn the win on the mound, finishing with just two hits allowed while striking out five.
Laramie out-hit the Stallions 8-2 and took advantage of five walks from Rock Springs. Moniz’s quality start set the tone for the Rangers’ pitching staff for the rest of the weekend.
Brandon Chavez followed up Moniz’s performance with a quality start of his own during a 4-3 win over Castle Rock (Colorado) on Friday night. The lefty finished with one run allowed on two hits while striking out 11 in five innings, but was left with a no-decision.
Ben Malone was credited with the win after throwing one inning of relief. He allowed one unearned run with two strikeouts.
The Rangers were down 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh. After going five innings without a run, Laramie tied the game with an RBI single from Griffin Webb.
After a single by Mason Branch, Sam Hoyt came up with some late-game heroics by driving in Branch on an RBI-single to right field to clinch the win.
“This weekend was kind of just a confidence-booster,” Hoyt said. “I felt more confident in myself and in the team. I knew we were going to come through when we needed to.”
The Rangers followed up the walk-off win with an 18-1 blowout win over Jefferson Academy (Colorado) on Saturday night. Laramie jumped out to an early lead with 10 runs in the first inning, a rally that was fueled by seven singles and a sacrifice fly.
Laramie’s bats exploded for 16 hits in the game, including three each from Diego Herrera, Tayton Moore and Trace Looney. Moore drove in a team-high four RBI, followed by Herrera with three, and Malone, Aidan Buchanan and Looney with two apiece.
Branch continued the Rangers’ streak of quality pitching, earning the win against Jefferson after allowing just one unearned run on one hit while striking out seven in four innings. The win clinched a spot in the Dooley Oil Classic title game against Douglas on Sunday.
Laramie was able to build an early 2-0 lead against the Cats, but struggled offensively the rest of the way, allowing Douglas to come back and mount a one-run win to claim the title.
Moore earned a no-decision on the mound after allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four in four innings. Herrera took the loss with two runs allowed on three hits in two innings of relief.
“Any tournament you play in, by the time you get to that last day, everyone is tired,” Lozano said. “Everyone is worn out. The biggest takeaway for me was that our pitchers really came out and threw really well, we just didn’t get them the run support. That happens sometimes in baseball.”
Despite ending the tournament with a loss, Lozano was pleased with his group’s play in front of the home fans.
“We built on that little bit of success we had in Rapid City, and brought that into our home tournament,” Lozano said. “We tried to defend the home turf, and I think we did a pretty admirable job.”
The 3-1 showing at the Dooley Oil Classic also served as some good experience for the Rangers in different situations. Lozano was able to see how his players responded to playing in close games and in a game where the Rangers’ offense exploded for 18 runs.
“It was really nice for this year’s group because we hadn’t really done that yet,” Lozano said. “It was nice to put those two games kind of back-to-back and still be able to play in a close game immediately after and put ourselves in a position to win (against Douglas).”
With their annual home tournament now behind them, the Rangers (13-17 overall, 1-3 conference) now shift their focus back to the conference season. Laramie will face Jackson for a pair of conference games at 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday in Jackson.
“This weekend was good,” Hoyt said. “I think we can just keep moving forward and keep putting bats on the ball. We just need to keep moving runners and scoring runs.”
After Jackson, the Rangers will stay on the road for two more nonconference games against Cody at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Cody.