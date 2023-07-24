LARAMIE — The fifth-seeded Post 14 American Legion Laramie Rangers dropped the Wyoming Class AA state tournament’s opening game Monday morning 7-3 to the No. 4 seed Casper Oilers.
“The message to our guys coming into this one was play for each other, don’t give up the fight,” Laramie coach Aaron Lozano said. “Our backs are against the wall, not telling anyone anything they don’t already know.”
Laramie’s Brandon Chavez started on the mound and threw 3 1/3 innings of work facing 19 batters. He started strong by posting three scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fourth.
Casper (30-21) was able to score first, and often, in the bottom of the fourth inning. A triple by second baseman Kaeden Wilcox followed by a dropped third strike to Oiler Saxton Smith scored Wilcox.
Casper tallied five of the team’s total eight hits in the fourth, scoring six runs. Oilers starting pitcher Trig Berens tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings before being relieved by Nolan Hornecker.
Hornecker gave up three earned runs and recorded two outs before being relieved by Evan Woods.
Jace Moniz got Laramie (26-31) started offensively in the top of the sixth inning with a line-drive single to right field. The top of the order came through for the Rangers with hits from Diego Herrera, Chavez, Tayton Moore and Griffin Webb leading to three runs.
Going into the bottom of that inning trailing 6-3, Casper scratched another run against Laramie. The Rangers were unable to rally in the top of the seventh inning.
Takeaways from the game
The Rangers were plagued by five errors in the field, while Casper had a clean game defensively.
Laramie was able to survive early errors before falling behind, but were unable to play the small-ball Lozano had in mind for his team heading into the opening game. Ninety percent of the teams' last 20 wins have come when the Rangers score first.
Aidan Buchanan, Sam Hoyt and Herrera handled the relief work, and all three arms were kept under 40 pitches on the day.
Lozano mentioned that everyone, but Chavez, is available to pitch Tuesday. Having to fight their way out of the loser's bracket, the Rangers will need all-hands-on-deck.
Chavez was responsible for three of the Oilers’ runs, while Hoyt gave up one in relief. Two of Casper’s runs were unearned.
Chavez had Laramie’s lone extra base-hit on the day with an RBI double in the sixth. Webb paced the team with two hits in three at-bats. Laramie had seven total hits.
Still alive
Laramie will aim to get its first victory in the state tourney at 10 a.m. Tuesday as it takes on the No. 8 Rock Springs Stallions (9-41) after they suffered a 10-0 defeat to the No. 1 seed Sheridan Troopers (41-20).
The Rangers and Stallions have seen each other five times this season resulting in five wins for Laramie.
“We can’t start hitting in the fourth, we have to attack early and often,” Lozano said “… Things were good once we got going, but our offensive approach has to be more versatile.”
If the Rangers defense can make routine plays and the offense can score early, they could be tough to eliminate.
“I loved our attitudes (Monday),” Lozano said. “The message for tomorrow is (again) play for your teammates and trust each other.”
