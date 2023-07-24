Laramie Rangers logo.jpg

LARAMIE — The fifth-seeded Post 14 American Legion Laramie Rangers dropped the Wyoming Class AA state tournament’s opening game Monday morning 7-3 to the No. 4 seed Casper Oilers.

“The message to our guys coming into this one was play for each other, don’t give up the fight,” Laramie coach Aaron Lozano said. “Our backs are against the wall, not telling anyone anything they don’t already know.”


