LARAMIE — The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team dropped a pair of conference games to the Cheyenne Hawks on Monday at Cowboy Field.
The Rangers dropped game one 6-4 and game two 15-8 to fall to 24-25 overall and 4-8 in conference play.
Game one
Laramie out-hit the Hawks 11-9 in game one, but couldn't generate enough runs in the late innings to fall 6-4. The Rangers led 4-1 through five innings, but Cheyenne was able to rally across three runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the seventh to take the late lead.
Ben Malone and Mason Branch led the Rangers with two RBI apiece at the dish. Sam Hoyt had a team-high three hits, followed by Malone and Aidan Buchanan with two each.
Hoyt earned a no decision on the mound after tossing 5⅔ innings and allowing four runs on five hits. Malone took the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits in 1⅓ innings while striking out three.
Game two
The nightcap was a slugfest between the two teams, with the Hawks and Rangers combining for 23 runs and 27 hits. The Hawks exploded for four runs in the second inning and seven more in the third to take a commanding lead midway through the game.
The Rangers rallied for four runs in the third but weren't able to put a dent into the Hawks' lead late in the game to fall 15-8.
Brandon Chavez and Griffin Webb led Laramie at the plate with two RBI apiece. Malone, Jace Moniz and Tayton Moore each scored a team-high two runs offensively.
Moore took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits in two innings of work. Diego Herrera carried the bulk of the relief work, allowing three runs on eight hits while striking out two in 3⅓ innings.
The Rangers were coming off a two-game skid against the Sheridan Troopers last weekend. The Troopers swept the Rangers 14-4 and 5-1 on Friday in Sheridan.
Laramie will return to action for this weekend's Gabe Pando Memorial Invite in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Rangers will start the tournament against Fort Collins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Fort Collins High School.