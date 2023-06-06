LARAMIE — The American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team had a 1-4 showing at this weekend's Black Hills Veteran Classic in Rapid City, South Dakota.
The AA Rangers' lone win came against the Colorado Rogue. Laramie lost to Mitchell, Rapid City Post 22 and Huron of South Dakota and Lincoln South, Nebraska.
Mitchell 10, Laramie 0
The Rangers started the tournament with a 10-0 loss to Mitchell in the opening round of pool play Thursday night. The game ended by mercy-rule after five innings, with Mitchell scoring in all five innings at the plate.
Mitchell out-hit Laramie 11-2 offensively and took advantage of six defensive errors from the Rangers in the field. Ben Malone and Tayton Moore tallied the only hits for the Rangers at the dish.
Jace Moniz took the loss on the mound with nine runs allowed (five earned) on eight hits while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings. Sam Hoyt pitched two outs of relief, allowing one run on three hits and one strikeout.
Lincoln South 20, Laramie 0
The Rangers were run-ruled for a second consecutive game to start the tournament after a 20-0 loss to Lincoln South on Friday. Lincoln plated eight runs in the first and 12 more in the second to end the game by mercy-rule in three innings.
Laramie struggled defensively with three errors in the field and only collected one hit at the dish, which was a double off the bat of Moniz. Three pitchers saw action in the game for the Rangers, with Aidan Buchanan taking the loss with seven runs allowed (one earned) in 2/3 of an inning.
Looney allowed 13 runs (three earned) on 10 hits while walking four in one inning of relief. Malone finished the game with no hits allowed and one strikeout in 1.1 innings of work.
Laramie 11, Colorado Rogue 0
The Rangers bounced back with a mercy-rule win of their own, beating the Colorado Rogue 11-0 in five innings Friday afternoon. Hoyt pitched a gem on the mound, finishing with just one hit allowed while striking out 11 in complete-game shutout.
Moore and Looney led the Rangers offensively, finishing with three RBI apiece. Griffin Webb and Mason Aragon both drove in two runs to help Laramie out-hit the Rogue 9-1.
Laramie played a clean game defensively, committing zero errors in the 11-run win.
Rapid City 4, Laramie 0
The Rangers rounded out pool play with a 4-0 loss to host Rapid City Post 22 on Saturday. The Hardhats scored three early runs and tacked on one more in the bottom of the fifth to cruise to the four-run win.
Rapid City out-hit the Rangers 8-2 at the dish, with Diego Herrera and Mason Branch collecting Laramie's only two hits. Brandon Chavez had a quality start on the mound but took the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out three in five innings of work.
Branch pitched one inning of relief and allowed just one hit.
Huron 7, Laramie 2
The Rangers closed out the tournament with a 7-2 loss to Huron on Sunday. Laramie fell behind 4-0 early on and wasn't able to overcome the early deficit to finish the tournament 1-4.
The Rangers struggled defensively, committing six errors in the field which led to three unearned runs. Huron out-hit Laramie 9-6, with Herrera driving in both of the Rangers' runs on a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.
Branch took the loss on the mound after allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits while striking out six in 6.2 innings. Moore got the final out in the top of the seventh in relief.
The AA Rangers (10-16 overall, 1-3 conference) will return to the field this weekend for their annual Dooley Oil Classic at Cowboy Field. Laramie will start the tournament against Rock Springs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.