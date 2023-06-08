This year’s Dooley Oil Classic couldn’t come at a better time for the American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team.
The Rangers (10-16 overall, 1-3 conference) are coming off a tough 1-4 stretch at last weekend’s Black Hills Veteran Classic Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. Laramie played those games in a four-day stretch, something head coach Aaron Lozano knows only made his team better, despite the outcome on the scoreboard.
Lozano hopes a 20-0 loss to Lincoln (Nebraska) Southwest last Friday can act as a turning point for the program as it enters the home stretch of the season.
“I think we hit what I hope is our low point of the season in Rapid City,” Lozano said. “Losing to Lincoln, they drubbed us pretty good. Then the guys bounced back that next game and won 11-0. We played against a really good (Rapid City) Post 22 team right after and hung with them and lost 4-0.”
The Rangers rounded out the tournament with a 7-2 loss to Huron, South Dakota, on Sunday.
“I think game five is always tough in a tournament,” Lozano said. “Guys are pretty worn out and we had a two-hour delay waiting for umpires. I kind of wash out that last game.”
The Rangers will turn the page by hosting their annual Dooley Oil Classic this weekend at Cowboy Field. When Laramie suits up for its first game of the tournament Thursday night, it will mark 16 days since the team last played on its home field.
“For us, this weekend is a good opportunity to be sleeping in our own beds,” Lozano said. “I’m hoping this is kind of the turning point of our season. If we can pick up a few wins at home and take that into our conference games next week, that would be ideal.”
The Dooley Oil Classic has served as an opportunity for the Rangers to host a competitive tournament for several years. This year’s eight-team field includes four teams from Wyoming (Laramie, Rock Springs, Douglas and Sheridan), three teams from Colorado (Castle Rock, Jefferson and Cañon City) and one team from Nebraska (Scottsbluff).
“To have Dooley sponsoring us for two decades is pretty awesome,” Lozano said. “I love getting these guys out in front of the home crowd and bringing in some good teams. Sometimes, like this year, we’ll bring in teams we’ve never seen before. That’s always fun, too.”
Home-field advantage for a traveling team isn’t just on the field. After multiple road trips already this season, Lozano is looking forward to his players having the opportunity to play in front of the parents and fans that couldn’t make the previous trips.
“The parents definitely love that piece,” Lozano said. “It saves them a little money and if they haven’t been able to go on the road with us, they get to finally see them play. From a coaching standpoint, I think it’s nice knowing the kids aren’t eating at McDonalds at 10 o’clock at night and they’re sleeping in their own beds.”
Tournaments have always served as a good tune-up for American Legion teams to get ready for the conference season. This year’s Rangers want to use the Dooley Oil Classic to come together as a team as they look ahead to the Class AA conference slate.
“It’s huge, especially for us this season,” Lozano said about playing in tournaments. “We’re a differently looking ball club than we have been for the past three or four years. We’ve got a lot of new faces that we’re incorporating in.
“It’s important not only for these guys to start playing together, but for the coaching staff to get a look at everybody and see what we’ve got.”
Lozano looks at this year’s group as a team with a good blend of youth and experience. The team has several underclassmen filling in big roles to compliment four players who were on the Rangers’ roster during the state championship game against Cheyenne two years ago.
Mason Branch and Brandon Chavez have led the Rangers on the mound so far this season. Branch has a 2-3 record and a 2.85 ERA in 39⅓ innings pitched while Chavez is 4-3 with a 3.31 ERA in 36 innings.
At the plate, Diego Herrera has a team-high 23 hits in 68 at-bats for a .338 average. Chavez has 21 hits for a .284 average and Branch and Jace Moniz each have 18 hits for averages of .261 and .250, respectively.
The Rangers will start the tournament with three consecutive night games. Laramie will first host Rock Springs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cowboy Field.
Pool play will run Thursday-Saturday to seed the four teams in each bracket. Teams will face the same seed in the other pool to finish the tournament Sunday.
The Dooley Oil Classic title game will be at 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Cost for daily attendance is $8 for adults, $5 for students (12 years old and under) and $5 for seniors over 55.
Weekend passes are available for individuals ($25) and families ($60 for up to four people).