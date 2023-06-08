This year’s Dooley Oil Classic couldn’t come at a better time for the American Legion Post 14 Laramie Rangers baseball team.

The Rangers (10-16 overall, 1-3 conference) are coming off a tough 1-4 stretch at last weekend’s Black Hills Veteran Classic Tournament in Rapid City, South Dakota. Laramie played those games in a four-day stretch, something head coach Aaron Lozano knows only made his team better, despite the outcome on the scoreboard.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus